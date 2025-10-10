List of Landlocked Countries in the World

A landlocked country is a nation that doesn’t have direct access to the ocean or any open sea. Basically, these countries are surrounded by land on all sides, meaning they have to rely on their neighbors for access to global trade routes and seaports. For example, Kazakhstan in Central Asia has no coastline, and while it borders the Caspian Sea, that sea itself is landlocked; it doesn’t connect to the world’s oceans. On the other end of the scale, Vatican City is the smallest landlocked country in the world, located within the city of Rome, Italy.

Being landlocked can bring serious challenges, because without a seaport, countries have to pay extra for transporting goods through other nations. This often makes trade even more expensive and slower.

