List of Landlocked Countries in the World

A landlocked country is a nation that doesn’t have direct access to the ocean or any open sea. Basically, these countries are surrounded by land on all sides, meaning they have to rely on their neighbors for access to global trade routes and seaports. For example, Kazakhstan in Central Asia has no coastline, and while it borders the Caspian Sea, that sea itself is landlocked; it doesn’t connect to the world’s oceans. On the other end of the scale, Vatican City is the smallest landlocked country in the world, located within the city of Rome, Italy.
Being landlocked can bring serious challenges, because without a seaport, countries have to pay extra for transporting goods through other nations. This often makes trade even more expensive and slower.
How Many Landlocked Countries Are There in the World?
There are 44 universally recognized landlocked countries in the world, meaning they do not have direct access to an open ocean. These countries are found across Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America. The largest landlocked country by area is Kazakhstan, located in Central Asia, while the most populated is Ethiopia, in Africa. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the smallest and least populated landlocked country is Vatican City, which is surrounded by Italy. A rare and distinct category includes the two "double-landlocked" countries, Liechtenstein and Uzbekistan, which are surrounded only by other landlocked nations.
List of Landlocked Countries
Here is a list of all the landlocked countries in the world:
|
Country
|
Area (sq km)
|
Continent
|
Kazakhstan
|
2,724,900
|
Asia
|
Mongolia
|
1,564,116
|
Asia
|
Chad
|
1,284,000
|
Africa
|
Niger
|
1,267,000
|
Africa
|
Mali
|
1,241,238
|
Africa
|
Ethiopia
|
1,120,000
|
Africa
|
Bolivia
|
1,098,581
|
South America
|
Zambia
|
752,612
|
Africa
|
Afghanistan
|
652,867
|
Asia
|
South Sudan
|
644,329
|
Africa
|
Central African Republic
|
622,436
|
Africa
|
Botswana
|
570,162
|
Africa
|
Turkmenistan
|
491,210
|
Asia
|
Uzbekistan
|
448,971
|
Asia
|
Paraguay
|
406,752
|
South America
|
Zimbabwe
|
390,757
|
Africa
|
Burkina Faso
|
270,764
|
Africa
|
Uganda
|
241,553
|
Africa
|
Laos
|
236,800
|
Asia
|
Belarus
|
207,629
|
Europe
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
199,945
|
Asia
|
Nepal
|
147,181
|
Asia
|
Tajikistan
|
141,400
|
Asia
|
Malawi
|
118,760
|
Africa
|
Hungary
|
93,023
|
Europe
|
Azerbaijan
|
86,600
|
Asia
|
Austria
|
83,884
|
Europe
|
Czech Republic
|
78,870
|
Europe
|
Serbia
|
77,589
|
Europe
|
Slovakia
|
49,034
|
Europe
|
Switzerland
|
41,291
|
Europe
|
Bhutan
|
38,394
|
Asia
|
Moldova
|
33,843
|
Europe
|
Lesotho
|
30,355
|
Africa
|
Armenia
|
29,743
|
Asia
|
Burundi
|
27,834
|
Africa
|
Rwanda
|
26,338
|
Africa
|
North Macedonia
|
25,436
|
Europe
|
Eswatini
|
17,364
|
Africa
|
Luxembourg
|
2,586
|
Europe
|
Andorra
|
468
|
Europe
|
Liechtenstein
|
160
|
Europe
|
San Marino
|
61
|
Europe
|
Vatican City
|
0.44
|
Europe
Check out: Top 10 States in India with Highest Daily Salary
Conclusion
Even though these 44 countries don’t have coastlines, they play a big part in world trade, culture, and politics. From the bustling cities of Ethiopia to the peaceful mountains of Switzerland, each landlocked country shows how humans can adapt and thrive, no matter what the map says.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation