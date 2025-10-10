List of Landlocked Countries in the World

SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
There are 44 landlocked countries globally, meaning they have no direct access to the ocean. These countries, found across Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America, face challenges in trade due to their reliance on neighbours for seaports. Notable examples include Kazakhstan, Ethiopia, and Vatican City. Liechtenstein and Uzbekistan are unique as double-landlocked nations.

Landlocked Countries
A landlocked country is a nation that doesn’t have direct access to the ocean or any open sea. Basically, these countries are surrounded by land on all sides, meaning they have to rely on their neighbors for access to global trade routes and seaports. For example, Kazakhstan in Central Asia has no coastline, and while it borders the Caspian Sea, that sea itself is landlocked; it doesn’t connect to the world’s oceans. On the other end of the scale, Vatican City is the smallest landlocked country in the world, located within the city of Rome, Italy.

Being landlocked can bring serious challenges, because without a seaport, countries have to pay extra for transporting goods through other nations. This often makes trade even more expensive and slower. 

How Many Landlocked Countries Are There in the World?

There are 44 universally recognized landlocked countries in the world, meaning they do not have direct access to an open ocean. These countries are found across Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America. The largest landlocked country by area is Kazakhstan, located in Central Asia, while the most populated is Ethiopia, in Africa. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the smallest and least populated landlocked country is Vatican City, which is surrounded by Italy. A rare and distinct category includes the two "double-landlocked" countries, Liechtenstein and Uzbekistan, which are surrounded only by other landlocked nations.

List of Landlocked Countries

Here is a list of all the landlocked countries in the world:

Country

Area (sq km)

Continent

Kazakhstan

2,724,900

Asia

Mongolia

1,564,116

Asia

Chad

1,284,000

Africa

Niger

1,267,000

Africa

Mali

1,241,238

Africa

Ethiopia

1,120,000

Africa

Bolivia

1,098,581

South America

Zambia

752,612

Africa

Afghanistan

652,867

Asia

South Sudan

644,329

Africa

Central African Republic

622,436

Africa

Botswana

570,162

Africa

Turkmenistan

491,210

Asia

Uzbekistan

448,971

Asia

Paraguay

406,752

South America

Zimbabwe

390,757

Africa

Burkina Faso

270,764

Africa

Uganda

241,553

Africa

Laos

236,800

Asia

Belarus

207,629

Europe

Kyrgyzstan

199,945

Asia

Nepal

147,181

Asia

Tajikistan

141,400

Asia

Malawi

118,760

Africa

Hungary

93,023

Europe

Azerbaijan

86,600

Asia

Austria

83,884

Europe

Czech Republic

78,870

Europe

Serbia

77,589

Europe

Slovakia

49,034

Europe

Switzerland

41,291

Europe

Bhutan

38,394

Asia

Moldova

33,843

Europe

Lesotho

30,355

Africa

Armenia

29,743

Asia

Burundi

27,834

Africa

Rwanda

26,338

Africa

North Macedonia

25,436

Europe

Eswatini

17,364

Africa

Luxembourg

2,586

Europe

Andorra

468

Europe

Liechtenstein

160

Europe

San Marino

61

Europe

Vatican City

0.44

Europe

Conclusion

Even though these 44 countries don’t have coastlines, they play a big part in world trade, culture, and politics. From the bustling cities of Ethiopia to the peaceful mountains of Switzerland, each landlocked country shows how humans can adapt and thrive, no matter what the map says.

