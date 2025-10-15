RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 113 Posts - Apply Online Begins From October 28th at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially announced the recruitment notification for the posts of Statistical Officer under Statistical Department across the state. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 113 Statistical Officer posts are to be filled. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including At least Second Class Master's Degree in Economics with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these major recruitment drives on or before November 26, 2025. The online application process will commence from October 28, 2025.
RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF
The detailed notification regarding the Statistical Officer posts is available on the official website containing all the crucial details including eligibility, educational qualification, selection process and others. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification before applying for these posts. You can download the RPSC SO Notification pdf directly through the link given below-
|RPSC Statistical Officer 2025
|Notification PDF Link
RPSC Statistical Officer 2025 Important Date
The online application process for these posts will be commenced from October 28, 2025 at the official website. You can follow the schedule given below.
|Opening date for submission of application
|October 28, 2025
|Last date for submission of application
|November 26, 2025
RPSC SO 25 Vacancy Details
A total of 113 Statistical Officer posts are available under the Statistical Department across the state. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.
- Statistical Officer-113 Posts
RPSC Recruitment 2025: Overview
Candidates can check below all the crucial details regarding the Statistical Officer recruitment drive such as important date, organisation, application process, category etc.
|Organization
|Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|Post Name
|Statistical Officer
|Vacancies
|113
|Opening date for submission of application
|October 28, 2025
|Last date for submission of application
|November 26, 2025
|Official Website
|https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
|Category
|Govt Jobs
How To Apply For RPSC 2025
Candidates can apply through an online registration system on the official website. You can apply for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the link RPSC Statistical Officer recruitment 202 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation