RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 113 Posts - Apply Online Begins From October 28th at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially announced the recruitment notification for the posts of Statistical Officer under Statistical Department across the state. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 113 Statistical Officer posts are to be filled. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including At least Second Class Master's Degree in Economics with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these major recruitment drives on or before November 26, 2025. The online application process will commence from October 28, 2025.

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The detailed notification regarding the Statistical Officer posts is available on the official website containing all the crucial details including eligibility, educational qualification, selection process and others. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification before applying for these posts. You can download the RPSC SO Notification pdf directly through the link given below-