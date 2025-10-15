SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Today
Focus
Quick Links

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 113 Posts - Apply Online Begins From October 28th at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

By Manish Kumar
Oct 15, 2025, 10:44 IST

RPSC Statical Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification has been officially released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website. A total of 113 Statistical Officer posts are to be filled for which online application process will be commenced from October 28, 2205. Check eligibility, selection process, how to apply, salary and other details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially announced the recruitment notification for the posts of Statistical Officer under Statistical Department across the state. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 113 Statistical Officer posts are to be filled. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including At least Second Class Master's Degree in Economics with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these major recruitment drives on or before November 26, 2025. The online application process will commence from October 28, 2025.

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The detailed notification regarding the Statistical Officer posts is available on the official website containing all the crucial details including eligibility, educational qualification, selection process and others. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification before applying for these posts. You can download the RPSC SO Notification pdf directly through the link given below-

RPSC Statistical Officer 2025  Notification PDF Link 

RPSC Statistical Officer 2025 Important Date

The online application process for these posts will be commenced from October 28, 2025 at the official website. You can follow the schedule given below.

Opening date for submission of application October 28, 2025
Last date for submission of application November 26, 2025

RPSC SO 25 Vacancy Details

A total of  113 Statistical Officer posts are available under the Statistical Department across the state. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.

  • Statistical Officer-113 Posts

RPSC Recruitment 2025: Overview

Candidates can check below all the crucial details regarding the Statistical Officer recruitment drive such as important date, organisation, application process, category etc.

Organization  Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
Post Name  Statistical Officer 
Vacancies  113
Opening date for submission of application  October 28, 2025
Last date for submission of application  November 26, 2025
Official Website  https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
Category  Govt Jobs

 

How To Apply For RPSC 2025

Candidates can apply through an online registration system on the official website. You can apply for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the link RPSC Statistical Officer recruitment 202 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News