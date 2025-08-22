WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
WBJEE Result 2025: Supreme Court Stays Order Directing Fresh Merit List, Result OUT

The Supreme Court of India has issued a stay on the alcutta HC order directing the WBJEEB to issue fresh merit lists for the declaration of the WBJEE Result 2025. Check latest updates on results here. 

Aug 22, 2025, 14:22 IST
WBJEE Result 2025: Supreme Court Stays Order Directing Fresh Merit List
WBJEE Result 2025: Supreme Court Stays Order Directing Fresh Merit List
WBJEE Result 2025 SC Order: The Supreme Court of India has issued a stay on a Calcutta High Court Order directing the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board to cancel its existing merit list and prepare a fresh merit list based on the pre-2010 list of OBC communities. The stay issued by the apex court now clears the way for the release of the WBJEE 2025 results.

The WBJEE 2025 results have been announced today, August 22. The results were declared at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. Candidates can check their result and download the rankcard through the link available. Along with the results, WBJEEB has also issued the WBJEE final answer key. The link to the answer key PDF is also available on the official website. 

Also Read: WBJEE 2025 Result LIVE: West Bengal JEE Result Out at WBJEEB Official Website wbjeeb.nic.in; Download here

The WBJEE 2025 result announcement has been delayed owing to the case filed regarding the OBC category. The results were initially set to be issued on August 7, which was then delayed after Calcutta HC Justice Kaushik Chanda directed the board to revise its merit list. As per reports, the Calcutta High Court directed that 7% OBC reservations be maintained, but ruled that no admissions could proceed based on the updated OBC list introduced after 2010. 

The WBJEE meanwhile, issued a circular on August 18 requesting SC/ST/OBC candidates ti submit valid caste certificates via the official portal until August 21.

With the stay issued by the Supreme Court, it is expected that the board will be releasing the WBJEE 2025 results soon. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the WBJEE 2025 results can keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

