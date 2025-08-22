WBJEE Result 2025: Supreme Court Stays Order Directing Fresh Merit List, Result OUT

WBJEE Result 2025 SC Order: The Supreme Court of India has issued a stay on a Calcutta High Court Order directing the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board to cancel its existing merit list and prepare a fresh merit list based on the pre-2010 list of OBC communities. The stay issued by the apex court now clears the way for the release of the WBJEE 2025 results.

The WBJEE 2025 results have been announced today, August 22. The results were declared at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. Candidates can check their result and download the rankcard through the link available. Along with the results, WBJEEB has also issued the WBJEE final answer key. The link to the answer key PDF is also available on the official website.

Also Read: WBJEE 2025 Result LIVE: West Bengal JEE Result Out at WBJEEB Official Website wbjeeb.nic.in; Download here