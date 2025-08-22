IOAA 2025: Banibrata Majee and Akshat Srivastava Win Gold at International Astronomy & Astrophysics Olympiad

IOAA 2025: Banibrata Majee and Akshat Srivastava, two incredibly gifted students, won gold medals in the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) 2025, which was held in Mumbai from August 11–21. This is a proud moment for India. More than 300 of the most talented young people from many nations participated in the esteemed competition, demonstrating their expertise in astronomy and astrophysics as well as their ability to solve problems.

Banibrata and Akshat not only achieved personal glory but also greatly improved India's overall Olympiad position by performing exceptionally well on such a demanding and internationally renowned stage. Their triumph helped the nation achieve an outstanding total of four Gold and one Silver Medal, demonstrating the breadth of skill and commitment among Indian students studying science. This outstanding achievement has encouraged innumerable young people to strive for greatness in astronomy, astrophysics, and other fields while also reinforcing India's expanding influence and steady performance in international science contests.