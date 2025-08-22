IOAA 2025: Banibrata Majee and Akshat Srivastava Win Gold at International Astronomy & Astrophysics Olympiad

IOAA 2025: Banibrata Majee and Akshat Srivastava, two incredibly gifted students, won gold medals in the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) 2025, which was held in Mumbai from August 11–21. This is a proud moment for India. More than 300 of the most talented young people from many nations participated in the esteemed competition, demonstrating their expertise in astronomy and astrophysics as well as their ability to solve problems.
Banibrata and Akshat not only achieved personal glory but also greatly improved India's overall Olympiad position by performing exceptionally well on such a demanding and internationally renowned stage. Their triumph helped the nation achieve an outstanding total of four Gold and one Silver Medal, demonstrating the breadth of skill and commitment among Indian students studying science. This outstanding achievement has encouraged innumerable young people to strive for greatness in astronomy, astrophysics, and other fields while also reinforcing India's expanding influence and steady performance in international science contests.
Rigorous Challenge, Remarkable Triumph
The International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), which tests competitors on complex theoretical ideas, data analysis, and observational abilities, is well known for its demanding judging procedure. Akshat Srivastava and Banibrata Majee's extraordinary achievement is a direct result of their intelligence, commitment, and tenacity.
Banibrata, who had achieved All India Rank 1 in JEE Main 2025, demonstrated his outstanding academic ability on a global scale once more. His accomplishment solidifies his standing as one of the most intelligent young people in India. Even more remarkable is Akshat's continuous demonstration of a thorough understanding of complex scientific concepts, which has established him as a formidable competitor in the academic world.
Their achievements demonstrate not only their personal dedication but also the excellent academic and mentorship support they got while preparing. Their combined accomplishments serve as a brilliant illustration of how skill, diligence, and support networks may improve India's standing at international science Olympiads.
