Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2022: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 (Term 2)

Download Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2022 and plan your studies for Term 2 CBSE 12th Geography board exam 2022.

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Geography board exam 2022 is available for download in PDF format. The link to download Term 2 CBSE 12th Geography Syllabus 2022 is given at the end of this article. Students preparing for Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Geography board exam 2022 are advised to download the syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.

NCERT Books for Class 12 (PDF): All Subjects - Subject-wise & Chapter-wise!

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2022:

COURSE CONTENT TERM II

Part A: Fundamentals of Human Geography (15 Marks)

Unit III: Human Activities (9 Marks)

- Secondary activities-concept; manufacturing: types - household, small scale, large scale; agro based and mineral based industries; people engaged in secondary activities - some examples from selected countries.

- Tertiary activities-concept; trade, transport and tourism; services; people engaged in tertiary activities - some examples from selected countries

- Quaternary activities-concept; people engaged in quaternary activities - case study from selected countries

Unit IV: Transport and Communication (6 Marks)

- Land transport - roads, railways; trans-continental railways

- Water transport - inland waterways; major ocean routes

- Air transport - Intercontinental air routes

- Oil and gas pipelines

- Satellite communication and cyberspace - importance and usage for geographical information; use of GPS

Part B: India: People and Economy (15 Marks)

Unit III: Resources and Development (7 Marks)

- Mineral and energy resources - distribution of metallic (Iron ore, Copper, Bauxite, Manganese); non-metallic (Mica, Salt) minerals; conventional (Coal, Petroleum, Natural gas and Hydroelectricity) and non-conventional energy sources (solar, wind, biogas) and conservation

- Planning in India - target group area planning (case study); idea of sustainable development (case study)

Unit IV: Transport and Communication (4 Marks)

- Transport and communication-roads, railways, waterways and airways: oil and gas pipelines; Geographical information and communication networks

Unit V: Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems (4 Marks)

- Environmental pollution; urban-waste disposal

- Urbanization, rural-urban migration; problems of slums

- Land degradation

Map work on locating and labelling of features based on above units on outline map of India. (5 Marks)

Part C: Practical Work (15 Marks)

Unit 1: Processing of Data and Thematic Mapping

- Representation of data- construction of diagrams: Lines, bars, circles and flowchart; thematic maps; construction of dot; choropleth and isopleth maps

- Data analysis and generation of diagrams, graphs and other visual diagrams using computers

Prescribed Books:

Fundamentals of Human Geography, Class XII, Published by NCERT

India - People and Economy, Class XII, Published by NCERT

Practical Work in Geography, Class XII, Published by NCERT

Download Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2022 (PDF)