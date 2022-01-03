Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2022: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 (Term 2)

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Geography board exam 2022 is available for download in PDF format. The link to download Term 2 CBSE 12th Geography Syllabus 2022 is given at the end of this article. Students preparing for Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Geography board exam 2022 are advised to download the syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.
Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2022:
COURSE CONTENT TERM II
Part A: Fundamentals of Human Geography (15 Marks)
Unit III: Human Activities (9 Marks)
- Secondary activities-concept; manufacturing: types - household, small scale, large scale; agro based and mineral based industries; people engaged in secondary activities - some examples from selected countries.
- Tertiary activities-concept; trade, transport and tourism; services; people engaged in tertiary activities - some examples from selected countries
- Quaternary activities-concept; people engaged in quaternary activities - case study from selected countries
Unit IV: Transport and Communication (6 Marks)
- Land transport - roads, railways; trans-continental railways
- Water transport - inland waterways; major ocean routes
- Air transport - Intercontinental air routes
- Oil and gas pipelines
- Satellite communication and cyberspace - importance and usage for geographical information; use of GPS
Part B: India: People and Economy (15 Marks)
Unit III: Resources and Development (7 Marks)
- Mineral and energy resources - distribution of metallic (Iron ore, Copper, Bauxite, Manganese); non-metallic (Mica, Salt) minerals; conventional (Coal, Petroleum, Natural gas and Hydroelectricity) and non-conventional energy sources (solar, wind, biogas) and conservation
- Planning in India - target group area planning (case study); idea of sustainable development (case study)
Unit IV: Transport and Communication (4 Marks)
- Transport and communication-roads, railways, waterways and airways: oil and gas pipelines; Geographical information and communication networks
Unit V: Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems (4 Marks)
- Environmental pollution; urban-waste disposal
- Urbanization, rural-urban migration; problems of slums
- Land degradation
Map work on locating and labelling of features based on above units on outline map of India. (5 Marks)
Part C: Practical Work (15 Marks)
Unit 1: Processing of Data and Thematic Mapping
- Representation of data- construction of diagrams: Lines, bars, circles and flowchart; thematic maps; construction of dot; choropleth and isopleth maps
- Data analysis and generation of diagrams, graphs and other visual diagrams using computers
Prescribed Books:
Fundamentals of Human Geography, Class XII, Published by NCERT
India - People and Economy, Class XII, Published by NCERT
Practical Work in Geography, Class XII, Published by NCERT