CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper 2021-22- Class 12 Geography- Check With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme

CBSE Term 2 Geography Sample Paper: Marking Scheme 2021-22

CBSE Term 2 Geography paper marking scheme is of great value to the students. The whole question paper would be divided into 5 sections A, B, C, D & E. Check what each section would mean below.

Section A would have very Short Answer type questions. They would be of 2 marks each.

Section B would be a source-based question which would be of 3 marks.

Section C would have Short Answer based questions which would be of 2 marks each.

Section D question numbers 7 to 9 are Long Answer based questions which would be of 5 marks each.

Section E would have a Map-based question.

CBSE Term 2 Geography Sample Paper 2021-22: Questions & Answers

Explain the prominent features of Traditional Large Scale industrial regions.

Ans. Traditional industrial regions can be recognized by:

High proportion of employment in the manufacturing industry. High-density housing, often of inferior type, and poor services. Unattractive environment, for example, pollution, waste heaps, and so on.

Problems of unemployment, emigration and derelict land areas caused by the closure of factories.

Define Tertiary Activities.

Ans. Tertiary activities involve the commercial output of services rather than the production of tangible goods. Common examples are the work of a plumber, electrician, technician, launderer, barber, shopkeeper, driver, cashier, teacher, doctor, lawyer publisher etc.

Differentiate between retail trading and wholesale trading

Ans. The business activities concerned with the sale of goods directly to the consumers are known as retail trading, while wholesale trading constitutes bulk business through numerous intermediary merchants.

Differentiate between departmental stores and chain stores.

Ans. Departmental stores delegate the responsibility and authority to departmental heads for purchasing of commodities, while chain stores are able to purchase merchandise most economically, often going so far as to direct the goods to be manufactured to their specifications.

Road transport plays a vital role in the promotion of trade and tourism in the world. Support this statement with three suitable arguments.

Ans. Transport is a service or facility by which people, materials and manufactured goods are physically carried from one location to another.

It is an organized industry created to satisfy man’s basic need of mobility. Modern society requires speedy and efficient transport systems to assist in the production, distribution and consumption of goods. At every stage in this complex system, the value of the material is significantly enhanced by transportation. The opening-up of tourist areas has been aided by improvement in transport facilities. Travel is easier by car, with better road systems.

Satellites and computers have brought revolutionary changes in the present life of the people. Elaborate the statement with three suitable examples.

Ans. Satellites touch human lives in many ways. Every time we use a cell phone to call a friend, send an SMS or watch a popular programme on cable television, we are using satellite communication. These have rendered the unit cost and time of communication invariant in terms of distance. Today weather forecasting through television is a boon in saving the loss of life and property.

As billions use the Internet each year, cyberspace will expand the contemporary economic and social space of humans through email, e-commerce, e-learning and e-governance.

The Internet together with fax, television and radio will be accessible to more and more people cutting across place and time. It is these modern communication systems, more than transportation that has made the concept of the global village a reality.

