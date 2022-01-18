CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021-22 [Term 2]: Paper Pattern - Subjective or MCQ? Check How To Prepare Here!

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Paper Pattern for Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021-22 has been discussed in the article below. Also, check when and how the exams would be conducted and how the students must prepare for them.

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has recently released the CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Papers for Term 2 CBSE Board Exams 2022 on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in. All the students of classes 10th and 12th can now download the sample papers from the links shared below.

CBSE would most likely conduct the Board exams in March-April 2022. The sample papers provide all the details about the exam pattern and mark allotment, along with the exam format. Many students are guessing if the papers would be based on MCQs like Term 1 or have subjective questions also. Well! the sample papers provide all such details. Read below.

CBSE Class 10, 12 [Term 2] Exam 2022: Paper Details

CBSE's official notice reads, "The sample question papers for Term 2 examination of classes X and XII for session 2021-22 are now available at CBSE website www.cbseacademic,nic."

As per the Board's earlier notice, the exams would be conducted only if the Covid-19 situation remained conducive. Now that the sample papers are released, experts remain confident that the exams would surely be conducted this time.

Many experts have claimed that the exams would not be cancelled if anyone is pointing out that now.

CBSE Class 10, 12 [Term 2] Board Exam 2021-22: Exam Paper Pattern & Preparation Tips

As said by the Board Exam Controller Sanyam Bharadwaj earlier, the number of students failing the exam would be slim this time due to the divisive strategy adopted by the Board. The exams are now being conducted in two parts - Term 1 and Term 2.

Term 1 exams were conducted in the month of December and Term 2 are due in the coming two months. After appearing in term 1 exams the students would be confident of what and how they have to score in the term 2 CBSE 10th, 12th papers.

As CBSE Sample Papers for various subjects have been released, students can specifically find various subjective questions in the papers. This suggests that the Board would want the students to be prepared for writing longer answers. However, some papers also have a few MCQs or one mark questions thus suggesting that some parts of the paper would be MCQ based as well. But unlike the CBSE Term 1 exam, the paper would not be completely based on the Multiple Choice Questions pattern, as of now.

It must also be noted that in case the Covid 19 causes some change in the situation and students find it tough to appear for the exams CBSE may shift to conduct the exams like it did in Term 1 exams. However, there has been no word from CBSE in this regard yet.

The question papers in Term 2 have high chances of having a few internal choices and also subjective and case study questions. The exams would be conducted for two hours and the marking scheme for each of the exams could be checked in the articles linked below.

So, the candidates are advised by all our experts to be completely ready with their theory parts as the exams can be of a subjective type in case the situations remain conducive throughout. Students must begin revising the syllabus completely as it would be tough to do it all in a days time. Experts advise students to stick to the syllabus and revise NCERTS and Exemplars for their preparation.

