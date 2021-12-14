CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-2022: Download Revised Syllabus in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Revised Syllabus for Second Term of academic session 2021-22 is provided here for download in PDF format. Check the subject-wise syllabus and prepare the prescribed chapters for the Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Term 2 Syllabus 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE divided the current academic year into two terms - 1 and 2. The exams for both the terms were decided to be conducted based on the 50% syllabus. The board has already conducted the CBSE Term 1 Exams successfully and will start making arrangements for the second term exams after announcing the CBSE Term 1 Results 2021. This is the perfect time when students should start getting themselves familiarised with the term 2 course curriculum so that they can have enough time for the revision before the CBSE Term 2 Exams.

We have provided here the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Syllabus for students to download in PDF. The subject-wise syllabus can be easily downloaded from the direct links provided below. Get the revised syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exam 2022 and actively start your preparations.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (Subject-wise PDF)

You can also access the latest NCERT Book and precise NCERT Solutions from here. As it has been well noticed in the CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021 that nothing in the papers was asked beyond the NCERT Books, read the NCERT Books thoroughly to lay the foundation of your excellent performance in CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022. Check the following links to get the subject-wise NCERT Books and NCERT Solutions:

NCERT Books for Class 10 All Subjects (Latest Edition)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 All Subjects

We have also collated the complete study material for CBSE Class 10 that includes all important resources necessary for exclusive study and thorough revision for the CBSE Board Exams. This study material is put together by the experts and is the best one to explore exam preparation material that can fetch you the maximum score with minimum effort. Check the link below:

Keep visiting jagranjosh.com/cbse to get more of such useful articles to help you in your board exam preparations.