CBSE Class 10th National Cadet Corps (NCC) Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22: Revised Syllabus for CBSE Board Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10th NCC Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 is provided here. The full syllabus can be read or downloaded from this article. This syllabus will be followed in CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2 can be downloaded from this article in PDF. This syllabus will be used in preparing the question paper in CBSE Term 2 Exam that will be held in March-April 2022. CBSE Class 10 NCC curriculum details are provided with marking scheme for the final CBSE Board Exam.

CBSE Class 10 NCC (Code - 076) Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2:

Common Subject

Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness (03 marks)

Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion

Scope: The concepts of National Interests, Objectives and integration, Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India ·

Freedom Struggle and Nationalist Movement in India ·

Unity in Diversity ·

Famous Leaders of India ·

Contribution of Youth to Nation Building

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (All Subjects)

Unit-3 : Civil Affairs (06 marks)

Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters

Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters ·

Civil Defense Organization and its duties/ NDMA ·

Role of NCC during Natural Hazards/ Calamities ·

Fire Service and Fire Fighting

Unit-6 : Adventure Training (04 marks)

Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination

Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities ·

Trekking including selection of route and administrative planning ·

Rock Climbing

Unit-7 : Personality Development and Leadership (08 marks)

Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life ·

Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building ·

Introduction to Personality development ·

Factors influencing/ shaping personality: Physical, Social, Psychological and Philosophical ·

Critical and creative thinking ·

Communication skills: group discussions/ lectures ·

Effects of leadership with historical examples ·

Problem solving skills ·

Interview Skills ·

Importance of group and team work ·

Effective use of time ·

Coping with stress/ emotions

Unit-8 : Social Awareness Community Development (04 marks)

Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service

Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare ·

Literacy enhancement and poverty alleviation ·

Contribution of youth towards social welfare

Civic responsibilities ·

Drug abuse and trafficking ·

Causes and prevention of HIV/AIDS, Role of Youth ·

Corruption ·

Social evils viz. dowry/ female foeticide/ child abuse and trafficking etc. ·

Traffic control organization and anti-drunken driving ·

Provisions of child Act

Specialized Subject (Army)

Unit-3: Map Reading (04 marks)

Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading

Scope: Basic understanding of map sheets and map reading instruments and development of capability to use them to carry out simple Map Reading·

Introduction to types of Maps and conventional signs. ·

Topographical forms and technical terms ·

Cardinal point s and Types of North ·

Types of bearings and use of service protractor

Unit-4 : Field Craft and Battle Craft (06 marks)

Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft

Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft ·

Introduction ·

Judging distance ·

Description of ground ·

Observation, camouflage and concealment ·

Field signals ·

Use of ground and movement ·

Selection of formations (Section formation)

Specialized Subject (Navy)

Unit-3: Seamanship (06 marks)

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Seamanship.

Scope: Introduction to rigging, anchor work, parts of boats and accessories etc.

Rigging ·

Fundamentals of Steering- Steering orders, reports and alteration of course ·

Parts of a Sail- types of sails ·

Parts of Whaler and Oar- Pulling orders ·

Parts of a Cadet Class Dingy- sailing terms

Unit-4: Navigation (04 marks)

Aim: To impart basic knowledge to Naval Communication.

Scope: Introduction to visual communication ·

Uses of Maps and Charts and its purpose ·

Instruments required for chart work ·

Markings on Chart, Light houses, buoys

Specialized Subject (Air Force)

Unit-3: Aero-modeling (06 marks)

Aim: To provide knowledge about Aero Modeling

Scope: History of aero modeling, materials used in different types of models ·

Materials used in Aero-modeling ·

Types of Aero-models ·

Flying/ Building of Aero-models

Unit-4: Atmosphere (04 marks)

Aim: To give basic knowledge of Atmosphere

Scope: Use of basic knowledge of Atmosphere ·

Atmosphere

Practical

(External Examiner will be deputed by CBSE) ·

Assignment/Project- 07 Marks

Distribution of Marks

i) Introduction-01 Mark

ii) training Aid- 01 marks

iii) Aim- 01 Mark

iv) Explanation-03 Marks

v) Precautions -01 Marks

*Suggested Topics for Assignments/ Projects

1. Nationalist Movement

2. Contribution of Youth in Nation Building

3. Civil Defence Organization

4. Fire Service And Fire Fighting

5. Role of NCC during Natural calamities

6. Time Management

7. Personality

8. Communication skills

9. Drug Abuse and Trafficking

10. Adventure Training

Drill Demonstration -05 Marks

*Drill

#.Khuli Line Chal, Nikat Line Chal, Dahine Salute, Baen salute, Dheere Chal, Squad Drill , Turn About, Turnout ·

Viva Voce - 03 Marks( Based on Assignment/Project/Drill Demonstration ·

Note: Assignments /Projects should not be repeated in other Term. They should be from the syllabus allotted in the term.

Download the full syllabus from the following link:

Also Check:

NCERT Books for Class 10 All Subjects (Latest Edition)