National Space Day 2025: From Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan, Full Timeline of India's 63-Year Space Journey

India’s tryst with space has been nothing short of extraordinary as it is a journey that started with humble beginnings and now it has become a story of determination, resilience, and scientific brilliance. In the early 1960s, when resources were scarce and technology was still in its infancy, a group of visionary scientists led by Dr. Vikram Sarabhai dared to dream of using space technology to solve India’s developmental challenges. From transporting rocket parts on bicycles and bullock carts to sending sophisticated spacecraft to the Moon and Mars, India’s space programme is a testament to what unwavering vision and collective effort can achieve. As we celebrate National Space Day 2025, we are not just looking back at rockets, satellites, or missions, we are also honouring the spirit of innovation that has defined India’s 63-year-long journey in space. Each milestone, from the launch of Aryabhata in 1975 to the triumph of Chandrayaan-3 in 2023, reflects the perseverance of countless scientists, engineers, and dreamers who turned challenges into opportunities.

National Space was first created in the year 2024 to celebrate India’s landing on the moon on August 23, 2023 and that is why this date is chosen and this day became a tribute to the visionaries of yesterday, the brilliance of today’s scientists, and the boundless aspirations of tomorrow’s explorers. The Beginning of India’s Space Programme (1962–1975) India’s journey into space began in 1962, when the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) was formed under Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. In 1969, INCOSPAR was reorganized into the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The ISRO website mentions: “To spearhead the space research activities, Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) was set up in 1962 under the Department of Atomic Energy. Subsequently, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was established in August 1969, in place of INCOSPAR. The Government of India constituted the Space Commission and established Department of Space (DOS) in June 1972 and brought ISRO under DOS in September 1972.”

This set the foundation for India’s independent space programme. The defining moment came in 1975 when India’s first satellite, Aryabhata, was launched with Soviet assistance. This marked India’s formal entry into the world of space research. Growth and Early Success (1975–1990) After Aryabhata, India focused on using satellites for societal benefit. The Satellite Instructional Television Experiment (SITE) in 1975–76 brought educational programs directly to rural villages. In 1980, the Rohini RS-1 satellite became the first to be placed in orbit by an Indian rocket (SLV-3). ISRO mentions: “The next logical step was the Satellite Instructional Television Experiment (SITE), hailed as ‘the largest sociological experiment in the world’ during 1975-76. This experiment benefited around 200,000 people, covering 2400 villages of six states and transmitted development oriented programmes using the American Technology Satellite (ATS-6). The credit of training 50,000 science teachers primary schools in one year goes to SITE.”

The INSAT series launched in the early 1980s strengthened communication, television broadcasting, and weather forecasting in India. By 1988, the IRS-1A satellite marked the start of India’s dedicated remote-sensing programme, helping in agriculture, resource mapping, and disaster management. Building Strong Launch Vehicles (1990s–2010s) The 1990s saw a major breakthrough with the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Its first successful mission in 1994 established India as a reliable and low-cost satellite launch provider. This was followed by the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) in 2001, expanding India’s capability to launch heavier satellites. India’s space programme entered a new era with Chandrayaan-1 in 2008, which confirmed the presence of water molecules on the Moon. In 2013–14, the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) made history by making India the first Asian nation to reach Mars and the first in the world to do so on its maiden attempt.

The 2020s: New Milestones and Global Recognition The last few years have seen some of ISRO’s biggest breakthroughs. In 2019, while Chandrayaan-2’s lander did not succeed, its orbiter continued to send valuable data. In 2023, ISRO achieved its dream when Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed near the lunar south pole, making India the first nation to do so. That same year, the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) registered its first success, catering to the growing demand for small payload launches. Preparations for Gaganyaan, India’s first human spaceflight mission, also gained momentum. In 2024, ISRO launched XPoSat, India’s first space-based X-ray polarimetry observatory, and Aditya-L1, India’s first solar observatory, which successfully entered a halo orbit around the L1 point in January 2024. By 2025, ISRO, along with NASA, achieved another milestone with the deployment of the radar reflector on NISAR, a major Earth observation satellite.

Major Achievements of India’s Space Programme Aryabhata (1975): India’s first satellite, marking the nation’s entry into space research.

PSLV Success: The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle became India’s most reliable workhorse, launching hundreds of satellites for India and foreign clients at a fraction of global costs.

Chandrayaan Missions: Chandrayaan-1 (2008) confirmed the presence of water on the Moon, while Chandrayaan-3 (2023) made India the first country to land near the lunar south pole.

Mangalyaan (2014): India became the first Asian country to reach Mars orbit, and the first in the world to succeed on its maiden attempt.

NavIC: India’s regional navigation system provides precise positioning, aiding navigation, national security, and disaster management.

Gaganyaan Mission Preparation: India’s first human spaceflight mission is in advanced stages, with astronaut training and system tests underway.

Commercial Launches: ISRO’s commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), has launched over 300 foreign satellites, making India a global leader in affordable satellite launches.