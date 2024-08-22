On August 23, 2025, India proudly celebrates its second National Space Day which is a day dedicated to commemorating the nation's extraordinary achievements in space exploration. This day marks a significant milestone in India's scientific journey, highlighting the pivotal role the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has played in transforming the nation into a global space power. National Space Day 2025 is not just a celebration of past accomplishments but a beacon of inspiration for the future, encouraging generations to come to dream big and reach for the stars.

The inception of National Space Day is rooted in one of India’s most celebrated space missions—Chandrayaan-3. On August 23, 2023, ISRO successfully achieved a soft landing on the Moon’s south pole, making India the fourth country in the world to do so. This landmark achievement not only brought immense pride to the nation but also highlighted ISRO's growing capabilities in space exploration.