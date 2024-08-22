GK Quiz on ISRO: As India prepares to celebrate its second National Space Day on August 23, 2025, this is the perfect opportunity to look back at some of the achievements of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Since its founding, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has been leading India's space exploration efforts, and continuously accomplishing ground-breaking missions like Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan as well as launching satellites that link our country to the rest of the world. In addition to celebrating India's increasing dominance in the international space arena, this quiz on ISRO acknowledges the organisation's outstanding achievements in space exploration, particularly on this historic National Space Day. Let's put your knowledge to the test and honour the inventive spirit that propels our space endeavours!

READ| National Space Day 2025: From Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan, Full Timeline of India's 63-Year Space Journey 1. In which year was ISRO founded? A) 1962 B) 1969 C) 1975 D) 1984 Answer: B) Explanation: ISRO was established on August 15, 1969. This organisation institutionalised space research for India. 2. What does PSLV stand for? A) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle B) Propulsion System Launch Vehicle C) Public Satellite Launch Vehicle D) Payload Separation Launch Vehicle Answer: A) Explanation: The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), a workhorse of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is a reliable medium-lift expendable launch vehicle. 3. Which launch vehicle is used for heavier payloads, like Chandrayaan missions? A) GSLV Mk3 B) GSLV Mk2 C) LVM3 D) Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Answer: C)

Explanation: ISRO's powerful LVM3, a three-stage behemoth, can sling up to 4,000 kg of payload to distant orbits, making it a game-changer for heavy satellite launches. 4. How many successful orbital launches has ISRO conducted to date? A) 50 B) 109 C) 150 D) 79 Answer: D) Explanation: As of January 1, 2024, India's space programme has reached impressive heights, with a total of 94 launches from its three main orbital pads. This includes 79 successful launches: These missions have placed satellites in orbit for various purposes, including communication, Earth observation, and scientific research. ️ 5. Name the first Indian satellite launched into space. A) Aryabhatta B) Bhaskara C) Chandrayaan-1 D) Rohini Answer: A) Explanation: Aryabhata, named after the renowned Indian astronomer and mathematician, holds a special place in India's spacefaring journey. It wasn't just any satellite; it was India's first, a momentous achievement marking the nation's entry into the elite club of spacefaring nations.

6. When did India successfully launch its first lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1? A) 2003 B) 2008 C) 2013 D) 2019 Answer: B) Explanation: India's spacefaring ambitions took a giant leap with Chandrayaan-1, its first mission to the Moon. Launched in October 2008 and operational until August 2009, this ambitious endeavour showcased India's growing prowess in space exploration. 7. Which ISRO mission discovered water ice on the moon? A) Chandrayaan-1 B) Mangalyaan C) Gaganyaan D) Aditya-L1 Answer: A) Explanation: India's historic Chandrayaan-1 mission wasn't a solo journey. While it marked India's audacious debut in deep space exploration, it also involved a crucial collaboration with NASA, paving the way for a groundbreaking discovery. 8. What is the name of India's ambitious mission to send humans to space?

A) Vyomanaut B) Shakti C) Gaganyaan D) Navika Answer: C) Explanation: India's spacefaring ambitions are soaring to new heights with the Gaganyaan mission, a monumental step towards sending humans into space. This bold endeavour aspires to launch a crew of three astronauts into a 400km (250-mile) orbit around Earth, where they will spend three days gazing back at our shimmering blue planet before returning home on a splashdown in the Indian Ocean. 9. How many operational navigation satellites does ISRO's NAVIC system currently have? A) 4 B) 7 C) 10 D) 13 Answer: B)

Explanation: NaVIC is made of 7 state-of-the-art satellites. These satellites are strategically positioned in geosynchronous and geostationary orbits, ensuring 24/7 coverage over India and a 1,500 km region around it. 10. Who is the "father of the Indian space program"?

A) Vikrant Ramakrishnan B) Satish Dhawan C) Vikram Sarabhai D) A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Answer: C)

Explanation: Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai wasn't just the man who ignited India's journey to the stars; he was a propulsion system himself, a force of nature fueled by boundless vision and an unwavering commitment to scientific progress. To call him simply the "father" of the Indian space program feels reductive. Sarabhai wasn't a patriarch, he was a maestro, a brilliant conductor who brought together a symphony of scientists, engineers, and policymakers to create a world-class space orchestra. READ| Happy National Space Day 2025: 35+ Inspiring Quotes, Wishes, Messages with Astronauts and Space Scientist

11. Which Indian Prime Minister was in office when the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was established?

A) Jawaharlal Nehru B) Indira Gandhi C) Lal Bahadur Shastri D) Morarji Desai Answer: A) Explanation: In 1957, the Soviet Union's launch of Sputnik 1 paved the way for global space exploration. In response, the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) was established in 1962 by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, following the recommendation of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. 12. Who is the current chairman of ISRO? A) K. Sivan B) A. S. Kiran Kumar C) S. Somanath D) G. Madhavan Nair Answer: C) Explanation: ISRO mentions: "S. Somanath is a Distinguished Scientist (Apex Grade) and Secretary, Department of Space (DoS), Chairman, Space Commission and Chairman, ISRO since 14 January 2022." 13. ISRO partnered with which company to explore sustainable space exploration using additive manufacturing techniques?

A) Tata Consultancy Services B) Wipro 3D C) Infosys D) HCL Technologies Answer: B) Explanation: The collaboration between Wipro 3D and ISRO, resulting in an additively manufactured rocket engine, marks a significant step towards sustainable space exploration. This innovative development demonstrates the potential of advanced manufacturing techniques in revolutionizing the aerospace industry. 14. What is the alternative name for the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM)? A) Chandrayaan B) Gaganyaan C) Aditya-L1 D) Mangalyaan Answer: D) Explanation: NASA states: "India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM)—or Mangalyaan (Hindi for "Mars Craft")—was the country's first mission to the Red Planet." 15. Where is ISRO’s headquarters located? A) Hyderabad B) Chennai C) Bengaluru D) Thiruvananthapuram Answer: C) Explanation: ISRO’s headquarters is in Bengaluru, Karnataka, where major planning and research activities are directed.

16. Which ISRO mission is India’s first dedicated space observatory? A) Astrosat B) Aditya-L1 C) XPoSat D) NISAR Answer: A) Explanation: Astrosat, launched in 2015, is India’s first dedicated multi-wavelength space observatory to study stars and galaxies. 17. Which ISRO mission was launched to study the Sun? A) Astrosat B) Aditya-L1 C) XPoSat D) INSAT Answer: B) Explanation: Aditya-L1, launched in 2023 and placed at Lagrange Point 1 in 2024, is India’s first dedicated solar observatory. 18. Which rocket carried India’s first satellite Aryabhata into space? A) PSLV B) GSLV C) C-1 Intercosmos D) SLV-3 Answer: C) Explanation: Aryabhata was launched on 19 April 1975 aboard a Soviet C-1 Intercosmos rocket. 19. What was the purpose of the SITE experiment in 1975–76? A) Weather observation B) Satellite-based education via TV