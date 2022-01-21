CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Term 2 Syllabus can be downloaded in PDF here. Go through the full syllabus to understand the course pattern to be followed in Class 10 Punjabi Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus for the Term 2 Exam 2022 is mentioned in this article below. This is the revised syllabus that is released by the board for the subjective type examination to be held in March/April 2022. We have provided here the CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Term 2 Syllabus in PDF format. Students who will appear in CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Term 2 Exam, must download the syllabus and go through it to analyse the scheme of course and sections to be employed in the Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi (Code No. 004) Term 2 (2021-22):

Term 2: Subjective Paper

Maximum Marks: 40 Marks

Time Allowed: 2 Hours

Section-wise weightage for CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Term 2 Exam 2022:

Section Marks Grammar 10 Writing Skills 15 Literature (Questions Based on Textbooks) 15

Internal Assessment: 10 Marks

Activity/Assignment - 10 Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the sample papers to reveal the exact pattern of question paper for the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exam 2022. Students can check the latest sample papers to understand the type of questions to be asked in the exam and what will be the marking scheme. These important details will help them prepare appropriately for the Term 2 Exam and raise their grades in their CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 Results.