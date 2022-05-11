CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 with Marking Scheme: Practice to Ace the Exam

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Sample Paper 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would conduct the papers of some regional languages for class 10 including Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, and Manipuri. A number of students have opted for one of the regional languages as their second language. They should prepare for tomorrow's exam with the help of the latest CBSE Sample Papers so that they can have a clear idea of the pattern and design of the paper they will solve on the exam day. Here, we are providing sample paper of CBSE Class 10 Punjabi along with its marking scheme for Term 2 Exam 2022. CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Term 2 Question Paper will have subjective type questions. The CBSE sample paper is the best source to practice such questions so that students don't panic at the time of the exam. Question paper in the board exam will be designed based on the format of the latest sample paper. They should refer to the CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Marking Scheme 2022 for knowing the correct answers to questions given in the sample paper and understanding marks distribution scheme across different types of answers. Students can download the CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Sample Paper and Marking Scheme in PDF from the links provided below in this article.

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi (004) Sample Question Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022:

Maximum Marks: 40

Time Allowed: 2 Hours

General Instructions:

The Question Paper contains 15 questions. The question paper is divided into three parts.

Part A: Grammar (10 Marks) - Question no. 1-2

Part B: Writing Skill (15 Marks) - Question no. 3-4

Part C: Text Books Based Questions (15 Marks) - Question no. 5-15

All questions are compulsory. However, internal choices are provided in some

Download the full sample paper from the link mentioned below:

