CBSE Class 10 Subject-Wise Important Long & Short Answer Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022 - Practice to Ace the Exam

CBSE Class 10 students must practice important questions by exam experts to revise all major subjects for the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022. Practice the long and short answer type questions to get high scores in exams.

CBSE Class 10 Important Questions Term 2: With only a few weeks left for the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022, students are busy with their last minute preparations and are putting full efforts in leaving no stone unturned. All the teachers and the experts suggest students revise all subjects by practicing various questions from important topics.

Jagran Josh presents here a collection of very important questions for all major subjects of CBSE Cass 10. Questions of all three formats very short, short and long answer types can be accessed from this article. These questions have been collated by the exam experts for the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam, keeping the latest pattern in mind. Important questions are there from important topics in CBSE Class 10 Maths, Science, Social Science and English subjects. Practice all these subject-wise and chapter-wise questions to brush up on the important concepts, increasing your chances of scoring full marks in the upcoming CSBE Class 10 Board Exams 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Important Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022

In CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam, students would have to attempt questions of three formats - very short answer type questions, short answer type questions and long answer type questions. It will be excellent if students practice questions of different formats as it would help them in gaining confidence for writing their exam perfectly and also help them increase their speed.

Students may also check the important topics and correct formats for the writing sections of CBSE Class 10 Hindi and English subjects from the following links:

Get access to some more important articles to prepare for your CBSE Term 2 Board Exam by clicking on the following link: