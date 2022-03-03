CBSE Board Exam 2022 (Term 2): Check Class 10 Social Science Important Long and Short Questions with Answers for Quick Revision

Check here important questions to prepare for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam 2022. Practice the short and long answer questions to pass the Social Science exam with a high score. All questions are available in PDF format.

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is all set to conduct the second part of the Board Exam 2022, in April-May 2022. While a detailed datasheet for the exams is yet to be out, the board has already notified that the exam would begin on April 26. Thus, students, now, need to buck up for a good performance in their Term 2 Exams. We have provided here important subjective type questions for CBSE Class 10 Social Science. These important questions have been compiled by the subject experts who carry good experience in the subject. Questions of 2, 3 and 5 marks have been provided for all chapters of Class 10 Social Science. In addition to this, important map questions are also provided here. So, the candidates who are going to appear in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam can check out the important questions and practice them to ace the exam with high marks.

Important questions are provided as per the latest paper format:

2 Marks Questions for Section A

3 Marks Questions for Section B

5 Marks Questions for Section C

Map Questions for Section E

All important subjective questions are provided in PDF which students may download and save for practice as per their convenience.

Check the following links to download the important questions:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam 2022

As per the revised syllabus and CBSE sample paper of Class 10 Social Science, there are going to be 13 questions from the topics mentioned below:

Nationalism in India

Manufacturing Industries

Life Lines of National Economy

Political Parties

Outcomes of Democracy

Money and Credit

Globalization and the Indian Economy

Students can expect questions from these chapters in their CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Question Paper. To prepare well for their exam and leave no stone unturned for outstanding performance, the student may take the help of the best study material curated by the subject experts for CBSE Class 10 Social Science for the current academic session, 2021-22. The link to the same has been mentioned below: