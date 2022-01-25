CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2022 Sample Paper (Term 2): Check Question Paper Design, Marking Scheme for March/April Exam

CBSE Sample Paper and Marking Scheme for Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam 2022 are provided below for download in PDF. Practice the latest sample paper for effective exam preparation.

Time Allowed: 2 hours

Maximum Marks: 40

General Instructions:

i. This Question paper is divided into five sections-Section A, B, C, D and E.

ii. All questions are compulsory.

iii. Section-A: Question no. 1 to 5 are very short answer type questions of 2 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 40 words.

iv. Section-B: Question no. 6 to 8 are short answer type questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 80 words.

v. Section-C: Question no. 9 and 10 are long answer type questions, carrying 5 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 120 words.

vi. Section-D: Question no. 11 and 12 are Case Based questions.

vii. Section-E: Question no. 13 is map based, carrying 3 marks with two parts, 13.1 from History (1 mark) and 13.2 from Geography (2 marks).

viii. There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in a few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted.

ix. In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary

Section A

1.How did the Non-Cooperation Movement unfold in the cities and towns of India?

2.Why is tourism considered as a trade?

3.Differentiate between one party and two party system.

4.State the role of Reserve Bank of India.

5.Read the data in the table given below and answer the questions that follow:

5.1 Compare the 2015-2016 and 2019-2020 data and give any one reason for the reduction of production of steel in 2019-2020.

5.2 Why is production and consumption of steel considered as an index of a country’s development?

Section-B

6.Why do most of the rural households still remain dependent on the informal sources of credit? Explain.

OR

How do Self Help Groups help borrowers to overcome the problem of lack of collateral? Explain.

7.“Tribal peasants interpreted the message of Mahatma Gandhi and the idea of swaraj in another way and participated in the Non-Cooperation Movement differently.” Justify the statement.

8.Examine the role of Political Parties in a democratic country.

Section-C

9.Democracy’s ability to generate its own support is itself an outcome that cannot be ignored.’ Support the statement with examples.

OR

‘There is an overwhelming support for the idea of democracy in South Asia.’ Support the statement with examples.

10.Examine the role of Information Technology in stimulating the process of globalization.

OR

Assess the impact of globalization on India and its people

