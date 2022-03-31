CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022: Solve This Social Science Practice Paper with Solution to Ace the Exam

CBSE Class 10 students can get high score in their Social Science Term 2 Exam by solving the practice paper provided here. This paper with solution is created by the experienced teachers and is according to the pattern of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science sample paper.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2022: Now that the CBSE term 2 exam are confirmed to be held in offline mode with a subjective pattern, students are searching for final revision material to ace their board exams. CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam will be held on 14th May, 2022. To help students perform wonders in their SSt paper, we have provided below the practice paper for Class 10 Social Science. This practice paper has been prepared by the exam experts according to the pattern of the latest CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper. Students will find this practice paper extremely helpful for the last minute revision. The solution of the practice paper is also made available for download in PDF in this article below.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Pattern & Weightage Distribution for Term 2 Exam 2022

Check below CBSE Class 10 Social Science Practice Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022:

Time allowed: 2 hrs

Maximum Marks:40

General Instructions:

i. This Question paper is divided into five sections-Section A, B, C, D and E.

ii. All questions are compulsory.

iii. Section-A: Question no. 1 to 5 are very short answer type questions of 2 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 40 words.

iv. Section-B: Question no. 6 to 8 are short answer type questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 80 words.

v. Section-C: Question no. 9 and 10 are long answer type questions, carrying 5 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 120 words.

vi. Section-D: Question no. 11 and 12 are Case Based questions.

vii. Section-E: Question no. 13 is map based, carrying 3 marks with two parts, 13.1 from History (1 mark) and 13.2 from Geography (2 marks).

viii. There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in a few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted.

ix. In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

Section A

Very Short Answer Questions (2x5=10)

1. Why did Mahatma Gandhi perceive salt as a powerful symbol that could unite the nation? (2)

2. Why is international trade considered as the economic barometer of a country? (2)

3. What is the role of the opposition party in a democracy? (2)

4. What are the terms of credit? (2)

5. Read the data in the table given below and answer the questions that follow:

Sectors Share of production Loomage Mills 6.00 % 1,33 lakhs Powerloom 54.17 % 14 lakhs Handloom 23 % N.A.

5.1 Compare the production of the three sectors and mention which sector has maximum share in the production of fabric. (1)

5.2 Why is it important for the country to keep the mill sector loomage lower than the power loom and the handloom? (1)

Section B

Short Answer Type Question (3x3=9)

6. “Cheap and affordable credit is crucial for the country’s development” – Explain. (3)

Or

Which government body supervises the functioning of banks? In what ways is the supervision done? (3)

7. “Plantation Workers had their own understanding of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas and the notion of Swaraj” Explain this statement. (3)

8. “Lack of internal democracy within parties is the major challenge to political parties all over the world”- Analyse the statement. (3)

