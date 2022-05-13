CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2022 Tomorrow: Check Answer Writing Tips By Experts for Good Attempt and High Score

Check the expert tips to write the tomorrow's CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Paper perfectly. These tips will be helpful to know the best answer writing technique and help you finish the paper on time.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Day Tips 2022: CBSE Class 10 students would write another important exam tomorrow which is of Social Science. The CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Paper will have questions of short and long answer types. Students will have to write descriptive answers to all questions. To score well in their tomorrow's paper, students must know the write technique to write descriptive answers in a theory based paper like Social Sciences. They must know to write answers accurately and finish them within the stipulated time. Here are the expert tips for you to understand the right way of attempting the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Paper. These tips will not only help you present your answers in the best way but also manage your time in the exam.

Use 20 Minutes Reading Time Wisely

When you get the 20 minutes time to read the question paper, awaken your senses to understand the questions properly along with the given instructions. Do not think of the answers right now, only have an idea which questions you know well and which ones are strange to you.

Write Short Questions First

Start with the 2 marks questions followed by the 3 markers and end with the questions carrying 5 marks. Do not attempt long answer questions first as they would be time taking due to which you may lack enough time for the short questions that would be easy to attempt. Leave space for the not so familiar questions and try to attempt them in last.

Follow a Good Time Division for All Sections

You will have to attempt a total of 13 questions in 2 hours. There will be five sections in the paper and you must follow the right time division for each. You can get an idea from the moderate time division mentioned below:

Section - Marks per Question No. of Questions Time to spend on each question Total Tome Section A - 2 marks question 5 5 minutes 25 minutes (maximum) Section B - 3 marks question 3 8 minutes 25 minutes (maximum) Section C - 5 marks question 2 15 minutes 30 minutes (maximum) Section D - 4 marks case study questions 2 10 minutes 20 minutes (maximum) Section E - 3 marks map questions 1 10 minutes 10 minutes (maximum) Total 13 questions 110 minutes

According to the above time division, you will be left with 10 minutes for reviewing your answers in last. Do not spend more than the required time on any question. If you don't get the answer leave space for it and move to the next one.

Write Answers in Points

Write each answer according to its weighatge. Do not extend the word limit. Write concise answers in the form of points. Write two points for 2 marks, three points for 3 marks and five points for 5 marks. In long answers, each point must be followed by a brief explanation.

Underline Heading/Subheadings and Keywords in Answers

To make your answer more impressive, underline the headings and keywords. By looking at the highlighted words, the examiner would have an idea of the depth of knowledge you have and will give you good scores. You can check the screenshot of an answer from a topper's sheet for refernce.

In last, experts suggest not to leave any question unattempted. In case of "not so clear" questions, recall the chapter from which the question is asked and try to answer it by writing the related events or facts. Map work should be done neatly and tie it carefully inside your answer sheet or as instructed by the examiner.

