CBSE 10th Social Science Exam 2020: Check Important Map Questions to Score Full Marks

CBSE will conduct the Class 10 Social Science Exam on 12th March, 2020. Students would be busy with their final preparations for the exam. In CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam, map questions are asked for 6 marks . So, students should prepare for this question carefully as this is the easiest question and one can score full marks in it. Students should practice locating different places on the political map of India. The map questions in CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper are asked to test a student’s ability of observing and analysing the hidden content on the map.

Here we have enlisted some important map questions (from both History and Geography) which students must revise before the exam. To help students easily point out the places or regions on the map, we have mentioned the name of the state which a particular place or region (involved in the question) belongs to. It will hardly take 30-45 minutes for students to practice these map questions by locating places on the Indian map.

History - Outline Political Map of India

In History, practice marking important places mentioned in the chapter - Nationalism in India.



Identify the features on the outline political map of India, with the help of the following information and write their correct names on the lines marked near them:

The place where the Indian National Congress Session was held in December 1920 - Nagpur (Maharashtra)

The place where the Indian National Congress Session was held in September 1920 - Calcutta (West Bengal)

The place where the Indian National Congress Session was held in 1927 - Madras (Now known as Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu)

The place where the Indian National Congress Session was held in 1929 - Lahore (Pakistan)

The place where Gandhiji organised ‘Satyagraha’ in favour of cotton mill workers - Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

The place associated with peasants’ Satyagraha - Kheda (Gujarat)

Name the State where the Indigo planters organised Satyagraha - Champran in Bihar

The City associated with Jallianwala Bagh incident - Amritsar (Punjab)

The place where Gandhiji violated the salt law - Dandi (Gujarat)

The place where the Civil Disobedience Movement was started - Sabarmati Ashram (Gujarat)

The place where Non- Cooperation Movement ended abruptly due to violence - Chauri-Chaura (Uttar Pradesh)

* Correct answer is written against each question. Locate that region on the map.

Geography - Outline Political Map of India

In Geography, practice marking the places famous for steel and iron ore fields, major dam projects, airports, etc. This will not only help you score well in the map-based question but will also help you remember some important geographical details.

Locate and label the following with appropriate symbols on the same given outline political map of India:

Dams

Salal Project - Jammu and Kashmir

Tungabhadra Dam - Karnatka

Rana Pratap Sagar Dam - Rajasthan

Hirakund Dam - Odisha

Tehri Dam - Uttrakhand

Nagarjuna Sagar Dam - Telangana

Iron and Steel Plant

Bhadravati Iron and Steel Plant - Karnataka

Vijayanagar Iron and Steel Industry - Karnataka

Durgapur Iron and Steel Plant - West Bengal

Bokaro Iron and Steel Plant - Jharkhand

Jamshedpur Iron and Steel Plant - Jharkhand

Raurkela Iron and Steel Plant - Odisha

Bhilai Iron and Steel Plant - Chhattisgarh

Cotton Textile Industry

Kanpur Cotton Textile Industry - Uttar Pradesh

Madurai Cotton Textile Industry - Tamil Nadu

Mumbai Cotton Textile Industry - Maharashtra

Indore Cotton Textile Industry - Madhya Pradesh

Ahmedabad Cotton Textile Industry - Gujarat

Surat Cotton Textile Industry - Gujarat

Coimbatore Cotton Textile Industry - Tamil Nadu

Kolkata Software Technology Park - West Bengal

Software Technology Parks

Gandhinagar Software Technology Park - Gujarat

Noida Software Technology Park - Uttar Pradesh

Indore Software Technology Park - Madhya Pradesh

Jaipur Software Technology Park - Rajasthan

Nuclear Power Plant

Naraura Nuclear Power Plant - Uttar Pradesh

Rawat Bhata Nuclear Power Plant - Rajasthan

Tarapur Nuclear Power Plant - Maharashtra

Namrup Thermal Power Plant - Assam

Airports:

Raja Sansi - Amritsar

Indira Gandhi International - Delhi

Delhi Chhatrapati Shivaji - Mumbai

Meenam Bakkam - Chennai

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose - Kolkata

Rajiv Gandhi - Hyderabad

Major Sea Ports

Tuticorin Major Sea Port - Tamil Nadu

Kochi Major seaport - Kerala

Kandla Major seaport - Kutch, Gujarat

