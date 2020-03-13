CBSE 10th Social Science Exam 2020: Check Important Map Questions to Score Full Marks

CBSE will conduct the Class 10 Social Science Exam on 12th March, 2020. Students would be busy with their final preparations for the exam. In CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam, map questions are asked for 6 marks . So, students should prepare for this question carefully as this is the easiest question and one can score full marks in it. Students should practice locating different places on the political map of India. The map questions in CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper are asked to test a student’s ability of observing and analysing the hidden content on the map.
Here we have enlisted some important map questions (from both History and Geography) which students must revise before the exam. To help students easily point out the places or regions on the map, we have mentioned the name of the state which a particular place or region (involved in the question) belongs to. It will hardly take 30-45 minutes for students to practice these map questions by locating places on the Indian map.
History - Outline Political Map of India
In History, practice marking important places mentioned in the chapter - Nationalism in India.
Identify the features on the outline political map of India, with the help of the following information and write their correct names on the lines marked near them:
- The place where the Indian National Congress Session was held in December 1920 - Nagpur (Maharashtra)
- The place where the Indian National Congress Session was held in September 1920 - Calcutta (West Bengal)
- The place where the Indian National Congress Session was held in 1927 - Madras (Now known as Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu)
- The place where the Indian National Congress Session was held in 1929 - Lahore (Pakistan)
- The place where Gandhiji organised ‘Satyagraha’ in favour of cotton mill workers - Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
- The place associated with peasants’ Satyagraha - Kheda (Gujarat)
- Name the State where the Indigo planters organised Satyagraha - Champran in Bihar
- The City associated with Jallianwala Bagh incident - Amritsar (Punjab)
- The place where Gandhiji violated the salt law - Dandi (Gujarat)
- The place where the Civil Disobedience Movement was started - Sabarmati Ashram (Gujarat)
- The place where Non- Cooperation Movement ended abruptly due to violence - Chauri-Chaura (Uttar Pradesh)
* Correct answer is written against each question. Locate that region on the map.
Geography - Outline Political Map of India
In Geography, practice marking the places famous for steel and iron ore fields, major dam projects, airports, etc. This will not only help you score well in the map-based question but will also help you remember some important geographical details.
Locate and label the following with appropriate symbols on the same given outline political map of India:
Dams
- Salal Project - Jammu and Kashmir
- Tungabhadra Dam - Karnatka
- Rana Pratap Sagar Dam - Rajasthan
- Hirakund Dam - Odisha
- Tehri Dam - Uttrakhand
- Nagarjuna Sagar Dam - Telangana
Iron and Steel Plant
- Bhadravati Iron and Steel Plant - Karnataka
- Vijayanagar Iron and Steel Industry - Karnataka
- Durgapur Iron and Steel Plant - West Bengal
- Bokaro Iron and Steel Plant - Jharkhand
- Jamshedpur Iron and Steel Plant - Jharkhand
- Raurkela Iron and Steel Plant - Odisha
- Bhilai Iron and Steel Plant - Chhattisgarh
Cotton Textile Industry
- Kanpur Cotton Textile Industry - Uttar Pradesh
- Madurai Cotton Textile Industry - Tamil Nadu
- Mumbai Cotton Textile Industry - Maharashtra
- Indore Cotton Textile Industry - Madhya Pradesh
- Ahmedabad Cotton Textile Industry - Gujarat
- Surat Cotton Textile Industry - Gujarat
- Coimbatore Cotton Textile Industry - Tamil Nadu
- Kolkata Software Technology Park - West Bengal
Software Technology Parks
- Gandhinagar Software Technology Park - Gujarat
- Noida Software Technology Park - Uttar Pradesh
- Indore Software Technology Park - Madhya Pradesh
- Jaipur Software Technology Park - Rajasthan
Nuclear Power Plant
- Naraura Nuclear Power Plant - Uttar Pradesh
- Rawat Bhata Nuclear Power Plant - Rajasthan
- Tarapur Nuclear Power Plant - Maharashtra
- Namrup Thermal Power Plant - Assam
Airports:
- Raja Sansi - Amritsar
- Indira Gandhi International - Delhi
- Chhatrapati Shivaji - Mumbai
- Meenam Bakkam - Chennai
- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose - Kolkata
- Rajiv Gandhi - Hyderabad
Major Sea Ports
- Tuticorin Major Sea Port - Tamil Nadu
- Kochi Major seaport - Kerala
- Kandla Major seaport - Kutch, Gujarat
