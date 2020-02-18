CBSE Class 10 Toppers' Answer Sheets 2019 Released: Download Answer Sheets of All Subjects in PDF

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the answer sheets of subject-wise toppers in the Board Exam 2020. These toppers’ answer sheets are available on the board's official website by the name of 'Model Answer by Candidate, 2019'. We are providing here the direct links to download answer sheets of all subjects of CBSE Class 10. All the class 10 students who are going to write their board exam in coming days can view and analyse these answer sheets to understand the criteria followed by toppers in writing their exams. This will definitely help you draw up the right plan to present your answers in the best way and score maximum marks in the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Toppers’ Answer Sheets 2019 download links are provided below:

Importance of CBSE Toppers’ Answer Sheets

CBSE releases the answer sheets of exam toppers for those students who will appear in the upcoming board exams. While preparing and revising their syllabus, students often miss to draw up a plan for writing the exam accurately and presenting their answer sheet in the best way. CBSE Toppers’ Answer Sheets can prove to be really helpful for understanding the technique followed by toppers for writing perfect answers in the exams.

Some of the prominent points to be noted from toppers’ answer sheets are:

Sequence in which questions should be answered in exams

Criteria used for writing long answers

Inclusion of points, bullets, headings & sub-headings in the answers

Presentation of answers with appropriate spacing and neat writing

Word limit followed in short and long answer type questions

Remember one thing that every students has his/her own capabilities and abilities according to which he/she perform in the exams. However, there is no harm in taking the ideas from toppers and implementing the same according to your own choice to perform exceptionally well in the exams.

Check CBSE Class 10 Toppers’ Answer Sheets of Previous Years’ Board Exams

We are proving below the links to download the toppers’ answers sheets released by CBSE for the class 10 board exams conducted in years 2018, 2017 and 2016. Students can check these answers sheets to know the variations in answers of top scorers in different years.

