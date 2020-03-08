CBSE Class 10 Answer Sheet of Mathematics Topper of Board Exam 2019

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would be conducting the Class 10 Maths paper on Thursday, 12th March, 2020. Most of the students consider it as the toughest subject but students should keep one thing in mind that with Maths exam they have a chance to improve their overall percentage by scoring full marks in the paper. For this, more than your preparations your presentation in the paper is more important.

To help you know the best technique to write your Maths board exam, we are providing here the answer sheet of the topper in Maths paper of CBSE Board Exam 2019. This answer sheet is released by the board to reveal the perfect way to write your paper. You can download this Maths Topper’s Answer Sheet in PDF and check it to understand the pattern and flow of writing the answers followed by the highest scorer in his/her Maths exam.

A screenshot of the CBSE Class 10 Maths Topper’s Answer Sheet 2019 is shown below:

Download the full answer sheet from the link provided below:

Important points to note from CBSE class 10 Maths topper answer sheet

While writing the paper, a student has to take care of few important things like sequence of attempting the questions, structure of answers, time division, etc. From this answer sheet of subject topper you can take idea about all these things and keep them in mind at the time of writing your Maths paper in Board Exam 2020.

When analysed the CBSE Class 10 Maths Topper’s Answer Sheet 2019, we concluded following particulars:

Paper is attempted in the reverse order, i.e., the subject topper started with the section D and ended with the section A. you can also follow the same order to solve the 4 markers first so that you don’t have to panic in last moment to think and answer the questions of highest weightage. However, the choice is all yours. Do whatever way you feel comfortable doing it.

Each solution is constructed with step-wise calculations. The topper has not skipped any single step. In fact, this is possibly the best way to attempt a question as it helps the examiner clearly understand the answer and reward good marks for the same. CBSE also suggests its students to use the step-wise method to answer the questions in their board exams.

Formulae used in the solutions are written clearly. Follow the same thing as this shows the level of your understanding of the concepts of Mathematics which can impress the examiner to give you good scores.

All the answers are written in a neat and clean manner with inclusion of suitable diagrams. To make your answer sheet presentable, try to avoid cutting or overlapping of words. Do not make your answer sheet look messy. Make your answers look eye catchy by representing the information in form of diagrams wherever possible. Draw the diagrams with pencil and keep them neat and clean.

So, to give your best in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2020, make a plan to write your exam smoothly and precisely. Work on your time management skill by solving several question papers and sample papers. Answers presented in the best way will definitely help you score desired marks in the paper.

