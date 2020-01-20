CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2020: Important Tips to Finish Maths Paper on Time

Students often face problem in completing the Maths paper on time due to the long and tricky calculations performed while solving the Maths questions. Students generally panic while solving questions in exam due to which they are unable to finish the paper before time. Just because they run out of time, they have to leave a few questions unwillingly and quite often it has been observed that the questions they leave are those which they could do very easily. Such situation becomes very disappointing.

In this article, we have summed up some important tips on how to attempt Maths paper correctly and finish it before time nonetheless the overwhelming pressure of the board exam.



1. Know the examination pattern and question paper design

In order to write the Maths exam smoothly, the most important thing is to understand the examination pattern/ question paper design which will make you familiarised with the structure of question paper you will get in the board exam. Moreover, you will also get to know the different formats in which questions will be asked along with their mark wise breakup. If you will be having an idea about the pattern of questions then you won’t find it difficult to understand the exam structure on the final day and save some of your crucial time.

Know the CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern and Question Paper Design for Board Exam 2020

2. Prepare a strategy for the exam before you take it

After understanding the examination pattern, next job is to deeply analyse the exam pattern and prepare a strategy for the final exam. Check the number of questions, their types and marks breakup to be followed in the CBSE board question paper.

Following table states the questions’ structure for CBSE Board Mathematics Exam 2020:

Section Number of Questions Marks per question A 20 (1-20) 1 B 6 (21-26) 2 C 8 (27-34) 3 D 6 (35-40) 4

Thus, you will have to solve a total of 40 questions in 3 hours, i,e., 180 minutes. So, you should make a proper time division so that you are able to attempt all questions well on time.

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam 2020: Important questions with solutions

CBSE Class10 Mathematics Sample Paper 2020

A moderate time division can be done as below:

Section Number of questions Time A (1 mark questions) 20 30 minutes B (2 marks questions) 6 25 minutes C (3 marks questions) 8 50 minutes D (4 marks questions) 6 60 minutes Total 30 165 minutes

Following the above time division plan, you will still have 15-20 minutes which can be utilised in revising the whole paper, checking the complex calculations and attempting the left questions. Remember one thing, there is no negative marking in board exams, so students must try to attempt all questions.

3. Use the first 15 minutes effectively

The best thing that CBSE offers its students is the 15 minutes reading time before they start writing their exam. These, 15 minutes can be of great help to prepare a strategy for writing the exam appropriately. You must read all 40 questions properly and mark them into categories viz easy, manageable and tough. This is done to have an overall idea about the questions and make a rough plan to attempt all of them smoothly and correctly.

Check important tips to utilise 15 minutes reading time in CBSE board exams

4. Don't worry about the tough/complex problems

While going through the paper, when you find some questions that seem to be tough or complex to you, you need not to worry about it as this anxiety will only harm your performance. So, you just start with the easier problems. As you will move further solving each question and obtaining correct answer, you will gain confidence for the complex problems as well. This way, when you will actually work on them, you will find most of them to be much easier than they seemed earlier to you.

5. Understand the worth of each question

Now when you are going to attempt the paper, you must have an idea that how much each question is worth and estimate the time you should spend working on each one, so that you don’t waste much time on a question which won’t fetch you enough marks otherwise you will lose some important marks for other questions which might be left unsolved due to the time lack.

10 most effective preparation tips to score more than 90% marks in board exams

6. Maintain speed and accuracy hand in hand

Maintain accuracy while you are solving quickly. Make sure you don't get confused between two different topics. Try to implement quicker methods in calculations to save your precious time. Be careful with the signs and terms used in a problem, otherwise it will take a lot of time to solve a problem leading to an incorrect answer. Be even more careful while copying a question from the question paper.

7. Keep a close watch on the time

Keeping an eye on your watch will help you keep a track of the time and know how many questions are still left. Moreover, it will help you check that you are strictly adhering to the time allocation scheme you had decided in the beginning. However, a minor variation in the time allotted to each section or question, is not at all a reason to worry.

Along with preparing hard for an exam it’s very important to make a strategy to write that exam in a proper way and in time as well so that your hard work gets reflected in your answer sheet. So, study hard and prepare smart, you will definitely succeed.

All the Very Best!

Top 7 Tricks to make Mathematics as easy as ABC

Top 9 tips to write perfect answers in Board exams