CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Check top 10 preparation tips to score above 90% marks

Know the 10 most important preparation tips for the CBSE Board Exam 2022 (Term 2) to help you achieve the maximum marks in exam.

CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Term 2 Board Exams will start from 26th April, 2022. At this time, students would be busy with their studies and planning for effective revision before exams. They might be under tremendous pressure to perform well in their exams. But this extensive pressure will ultimately result in anxiety and stress. In this article, we will share a few tips and tricks suggested by the experienced CBSE teachers and board exam toppers, to help you make effective and organised preparations for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2022. These tips will definitely help you in reducing exam stress and increasing your chances to grab more than 90 percent marks in the exam.

New* CBSE Class 10th, 12th Most Important Resources for Term 2 Exam 2022

New* CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper Pattern & Chapter-Wise Weightage for Term 2 Exam 2022

New* CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Pattern & Chapter-Wise Weightage for Term 2 Exam 2022

10 Most effective tips for CBSE Board Exam Preparation are discussed below:

1. Select the right time to start preparing for your board exams

Though every student has different learning capabilities so we can’t decide when each student should start preparing for the exams. Still, there is a common approach to exam preparation that needs to be followed. Those who are not done with the revision of the whole syllabus or have not started yet can start now to ignore the disappointment at the time of exam results.

What time is the best for CBSE Board Exam 2022 preparations? Read Here

2. Good timetable will make your exam preparations easy

Without proper planning, it’s almost impossible to reach your target. Therefore, to make an effective preparation for the upcoming CBSE board exams, every student must prepare a proper study time table first and then make a habit to stick to the same.

How to prepare an effective study timetable? Read Here

3. Sufficient time should be devoted to self-study

After school or coaching classes, every student must take out some time which he/she can devote completely to self-studies so as to analyse and practice the topics learned in school or coaching class. You must spare enough time so that you are able to achieve some prefixed study targets.

How many hours to study daily for best results in CBSE Board Exams? Read Here

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Complete Study Material & Preparation Guide for Board Exam 2022

4. Adopt the best study habits to excel in board exams

To perform well in board exams, each student must have some important study habits which could help them stand in the queue of top scorers. Creating a study plan and sticking to it, being punctual and disciplined, balancing the academic and personal life are some of the good qualities cum habits, which a student must adopt.

What are the best study habits for CBSE students? Read Here

5. Make a strategy to learn long answers for the board exam

It’s quite obvious for students to panic while learning long answers as engulfing the massive text is never an easy job. So, to overcome the terror of learning long answers, students must prepare a strategy for long answers, like breaking them into paragraphs, writing them on paper and relating them to real life situations so as to retain them in the brain for a long time.

How to learn long answers quickly for board exams? Read Here

6. Practicing previous years’ question papers prepares you better for the upcoming challenge

Students are always suggested to solve more and more previous years’ question papers, especially when they are done after the revision of the whole syllabus. Practicing question papers helps you track your preparation level and know where you are lacking or are strong.

How previous years’ question papers are best to prepare for board exams? Read More

7. Solve CBSE Sample Papers:

CBSE Sample papers are released by the board for all subjects for classes 10 and 12 a few months before the commencement of board exams. Teachers suggest that practicing with the CBSE sample papers are perfect to start your exam preparations. They also ask the students to go through the marking schemes released by the board to understand how their answers would be evaluated in board exams.

To get all CBSE sample papers and marking schemes for class 10 and class 12, Click Here

8. Take regular breaks to enjoy yourself

Avoid studying for long hours continuously. Instead, take regular intervals every 50-60 minutes. These intervals are important to relax your brain and retrieve your energy to get ready for the next study session. They help to keep your brain focused and alert.

How to use study breaks to refresh and re-energise yourself? Read Here

9. Throw away the exam fear and just relax

Fear, anxiety and stress will only hamper your preparations and ultimately affect your performance in board exams. So, instead of taking tension, start preparing for the exam with a relaxed mind. You just need to put in the best efforts, the result will automatically come out to be the best.

How to overcome the Board Exam Fear? Read Here

10. Write your board exam appropriately

After preparing hard for the board exam, now’s the time when your answer sheet must reflect your hard work. You must follow the proper techniques and strategies to write the answers in the best way and complete your exam well on time. Make the best use of the 15 minutes reading time allotted before starting writing the exam.

How to write perfect answers in board exams? Read Here

Board exams are considered to be the most important stage in the academic life of a student as it affects his/her career prospects in the future. A good score in board exams helps you take up your favourite course in the next stage and proceed to your dream career. All the preparation tips mentioned in this article are sure to help you write your CBSE Board Exam 2021 in the most appropriate way and score optimum marks.

To get more of such useful articles for the preparation of CBSE Board Exams 2022 (Term 2), Click here.