Top 8 Study Habits Of Topper Students: Check Out These To Be Successful in Exams

Study Habits of Toppers: Every year, CBSE results witness the toppers with jaw-dropping scores. It seems a bit unrealistic for someone scoring nearly 100 per cent in board examinations as if that topper is having some special brain power that helped him in creating a milestone in Board Exams. But this is not true. Toppers are not the ones born with special powers, in fact, they have special strategies that make them shine brighter than others in the crowd. The key to becoming a topper is learning the trick that how to study smarter, not harder. Many students lose motivation when someone else is thriving. They name the toppers’ success simply to the good genetics which is not the fact. Actually, successful students achieve their success by developing and applying effective study habits. You might be spending more hours studying than the other successful students in the class but to join the row of toppers, effective study habits must be teamed up with hard work. Here's the list of good study habits that CBSE toppers used to follow for achieving incredible success in their board exams. These tips will surely help you study effectively and meet your dream of securing a meritorious position in the exams.

Following are the top 8 study habits followed by the top scorers in Board Exams:

1. Create a study plan and stick to the same

Successful students never fail to plan their future success. They have a specific time schedule for all the routine activities and they never fail to miss the same. Actually, a well-planned study schedule is a must to balance the numerous stuff in hand. Moreover, a well-planned study schedule helps to bring consistency to your work habits. This makes you mentally and emotionally more prepared for each study session. Also, a strategic study plan gives time for you to recreate and live your passion.

2. Never try to cram all the stuff in one shot

Generally, successful students space their work into short study sessions and rarely try to cram all of the stuff in one shot. A CBSE topper while discussing her success story revealed that “I never extended my study hours beyond my learning constraints. I quit whenever I feel tired or exhausted because after that my brain doesn’t grab any information and chose to take rest to recharge my learning device (brain).” Actually, it’s quite logical that a fatigued body loses its efficiency to work better. So, if you are trying to complete all your study by sitting for long hours continuously and putting extra effort to force everything into your brain, then all that information might not retain for a long time. So, better is to learn to be consistent in your studies and organise regular, yet shorter, study periods.

3. Build your own study notes

Many CBSE toppers, while sharing their success stories claimed the self-prepared study notes worked the best in their success. “Preparing the study notes in your own language helps you to narrow down the vast amount of material that ultimately helps in easy and quick revision during the exams. It’s a great way to remember important concepts which the teacher emphasises in the class.” said a CBSE topper. Thus, all the successful students while illustrating the benefits of active learning, reveal how creating their own notes helped them discover a unique way to learn and enabled them to maintain exceptional grades.

4. Get adequate night sleep

Generally, most of the successful students avoid studying till late at night because studying for extended hours at night requires putting in extra effort to keep your eyes wide open which makes you exhausted. And we know that exhaustion is the enemy of the elite. Therefore, it’s better to take adequate sleep rather than wasting your energy in keeping yourself awake. When you are properly rested, your brain assimilates the information you learned during the day and it also gets refreshed and recharged to take in more stuff. So, the better you sleep, the better you learn.

5. Never postpone your study schedule

This is the most imperative success tip followed by the toppers in CBSE and other major board exams. While discovering the stories of successful students, we got to know that they do not procrastinate their study sessions. Though It's really tough for anyone to stick to the pre-planned schedule, if you want to create a success story then you have to be inspirational. Never put off your study session for the future, because then so many other things will keep on accumulating in your basket which will be tough to sort and will make your studying less effective. Moreover, procrastination also leads to rushing, and rushing is the number one cause of errors.

6. Set a specific goal for each study session

This is another secret we have explored from the success stories of the top students. Toppers always had a specific target set for each study session which helped them to make their study sessions more productive. Actually, this is the fact taken from real life that without deciding on a target you can’t achieve success. Same way, studying without direction is not effective. You need to know exactly what you need to accomplish during each study session. For example, if you are preparing for Maths, then you must have a count of questions that you will solve in an hour effectively.

7. Review your work over the weekend

All the successful students take out a weekly review of all that they've learned throughout the week. "This helps to take out the extract of your whole week’s hard work and help you get a grip over the knowledge you gained during the weekdays,” said a CBSE topper. This is the way the successful students follow to prepare themselves for learning new concepts that are built upon the knowledge they gained in the previous week.



8. Never sacrifice your passion for studies

Raksha Gopal, CBSE Class 12 all India topper 2017, is a pianist with a grade five certificate from the Trinity College of Music, London; an avid reader, blogger and a keen linguist who has completed C1 grade in French from Alliance Francaiseis. 17-year-old Minnatullah, who was A former participant in a popular talent hunt show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, scored 93%marks in his class 12 boards. These success stories of toppers show how these rankers managed to balance their study and passion at the same time. Your passion or hobby actually, works as a stress buster, making your mind fresh and attentive.

So, if you too want to become a topper in the upcoming exams, don't get discouraged, don't give up, just work to develop the aforementioned habits. You'll definitely see your grades go up, your knowledge increase, and your ability to learn and assimilate information improve.

All The Best!!!

