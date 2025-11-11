Do you know what Holiday is today? It's Veterans Day! Veterans Day 2025 is observed on November 11 every year. It is a federal holiday to honor all U.S. military veterans. This day provides Americans an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by service members. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, over 20 million veterans currently live in the United States, representing a significant part of the nation’s history and defense. Veterans Day is distinct from Memorial Day, focusing on honoring living veterans. As a federal holiday, government offices, banks, and post offices typically close, but many retail stores and delivery services operate with adjusted hours or limited services. Understanding what is open or closed helps residents plan their day accordingly. Veterans Day 2025: What’s Open and Closed in the U.S.?

Veterans Day is a federal holiday observed on November 11, 2025, meaning some services close while others remain open or operate on modified schedules. Here’s a breakdown of key services and businesses: Service Open and Closed Status on Veterans Day 2025 Banks Closed (ATMs and online banking available) Post Office Closed (no mail delivery except Priority Mail) UPS & FedEx Open with modified delivery schedules Is Costco open on Veterans Day 2025? Costco along with Walmart and Target are Open, but some stores may have adjusted hours Is Walmart, Target & Costco Open on Veterans Day? Veterans Day is a federal holiday, which means most government offices and public schools remain closed. Although, most major retail chains including Walmart, Target, and Costco will remain open. These stores typically operate on regular or slightly adjusted hours. Many stores offer Veterans Day discounts and special promotions.

Are Banks Open on Veterans Day? Most U.S. banks, including major names like Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, will be closed on Veterans Day. Branch access for in-person banking will be unavailable, but online banking and ATMs will remain operational. Is the Post Office Open on Veterans Day? All U.S. Post Office locations are closed on November 11, 2025. There will be no regular mail delivery or retail counter service. Only Priority Mail Express services will operate, and package pickups will be suspended. Are UPS and FedEx Shipping Services Open on Veterans Day? UPS and FedEx will operate but with modified schedules. Customers should expect limited delivery and pickup services depending on the region. FedEx office locations remain open for retail shipping. Is Veterans Day a Federal Holiday? Veterans Day is a federal holiday established to honor U.S. military veterans. It is observed on November 11 every year, marking the armistice ending World War I in 1918. Federal government offices and courts close in recognition of the holiday, while state and local government offices may vary. Veterans Day is legally recognized under Title 5 of the U.S. Code (5 U.S.C. 6103(a)). Americans are encouraged to observe the day with ceremonies and reflections on veterans' contributions.