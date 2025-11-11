Is Veterans Day a holiday? Holidays in the United States are more than just a day off; they are important days for remembering, serving, or celebrating as a nation. As Veterans Day approaches on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, many Americans, especially younger workers, are asking a fundamental question: Is Veterans Day a federal holiday in the U.S.? Yes, the answer is a big yes.
This national observance honors all military veterans, those who served honorably in the U.S. Armed Forces in both war and peacetime. Understanding its federal status, as well as the history of when was Veterans Day first celebrated and why it remains tied to its original date, is essential for every citizen.
What is a Federal Holiday in the United States?
A federal holiday is a calendar date designated by the U.S. Congress, making it an official public holiday for federal employees. Basically, it says that non-essential federal government offices must close and federal workers must be paid for the day off.
There are a few important things that happen when a federal holiday is observed:
-
Federal Government: The federal government shuts down all non-essential agencies, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Defense (DoD).
-
Postal Service: The USPS does not deliver regular mail.
-
Banking: Most federal reserve banks and commercial banks observe the closure.
-
State and Private Sector: While federal mandates do not apply to state/local governments or private businesses, most states and many schools choose to observe the day with closures or reduced hours.
Federal holidays are mandated by law (Title 5 of the U.S. Code), guaranteeing their observance as a symbol of national respect and tradition.
Is Veterans Day a Federal Holiday in the US?
In the US, Veterans Day is a federal holiday. It is a holiday that is set by law and celebrated every year on November 11. Veterans Day, on the other hand, doesn't move around like some other holidays do to make a three-day weekend. It stays on its original, historically important date.
Read all about - Veterans Day 2025 in U.S.: Date, History, Significance and Traditions!
When was Veterans Day First Celebrated?
The history of this significant day begins long before the modern question of is Veterans Day a federal holiday was commonly asked. Its roots are firmly planted in the end of World War I.
-
November 11, 1918: The armistice between the Allied nations and Germany took effect at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, bringing an end to the hostilities of World War I.
-
1919: President Woodrow Wilson first proclaimed November 11th as Armistice Day, marking the first official observance. It was a day dedicated to the cause of world peace and honoring the veterans of that war.
-
1938: An Act of Congress officially made Armistice Day a legal federal holiday.
-
1954: After World War II and the Korean War greatly increased the number of U.S. veterans, Congress amended the 1938 Act. The word "Armistice" was struck, and "Veterans" was inserted, transforming the day into Veterans Day to honor American veterans of all wars and conflicts.
-
1978: Following a brief period in the 1970s when the holiday was moved to a Monday (Uniforms Holiday Bill) to create three-day weekends, President Gerald Ford signed a law returning the observance to its historically significant date of November 11th.
How Many Federal Holidays are Left in 2025?
Following the observance of Veterans Day on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, there are two more official federal holidays remaining on the 2025 calendar year.
|
Holiday
|
Date in 2025
|
Veterans Day
|
Tuesday, November 11
|
Thanksgiving Day
|
Thursday, November 27
Must Read - How Many Federal Holidays does November 2025 have in the U.S? Check List
In conclusion, Veterans Day is a federal holiday observed every year on November 11th to honor all living and deceased U.S. military veterans for their service and sacrifice. While federal offices and post offices close, the stock market remains open. This national day of remembrance, which began as Armistice Day, continues to be a fixed date of profound national significance.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation