Is Veterans Day a holiday? Holidays in the United States are more than just a day off; they are important days for remembering, serving, or celebrating as a nation. As Veterans Day approaches on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, many Americans, especially younger workers, are asking a fundamental question: Is Veterans Day a federal holiday in the U.S.? Yes, the answer is a big yes.

This national observance honors all military veterans, those who served honorably in the U.S. Armed Forces in both war and peacetime. Understanding its federal status, as well as the history of when was Veterans Day first celebrated and why it remains tied to its original date, is essential for every citizen.

What is a Federal Holiday in the United States?

A federal holiday is a calendar date designated by the U.S. Congress, making it an official public holiday for federal employees. Basically, it says that non-essential federal government offices must close and federal workers must be paid for the day off.