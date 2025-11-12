This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 12 November

Every day carries its own layers of history. But have you ever paused to think about what happened on November 12? On this date, nations changed, discoveries were made, and destinies shifted. From the fall of empires to the opening of bridges, the expanse of human endeavour is reflected here. In this article, we'll explore some of the key events that took place on November 12, how they shaped the world and what they mean today. Let's travel back to November 12 and uncover its stories.
What Happened On This Day – November 12?
Here's what happened in history on November 12:
1775 – Abigail Adams Leads the Call for Independence
- On November 12, 1775, Abigail Adams wrote to her husband, John Adams, after England rejected the Olive Branch Petition.
- She said, "Let us separate; they are unworthy to be our Brethren."
- Her words showed early American support for breaking from Britain.
- This marked one of the first strong public rejections of British rule.
1799 – First Recorded Meteor Shower in North America
- On November 12, 1799, astronomer Andrew Ellicott witnessed the Leonids meteor shower off the Florida Keys.
- He described the sky as "illuminated with sky rockets."
- This became the first officially recorded meteor shower in North America.
- It helped inspire future studies of space and astronomy.
1954 – Ellis Island Closes
- On November 12, 1954, Ellis Island officially closed as an immigration station.
- It had welcomed over 12 million immigrants to the United States since 1892.
- The closure marked the end of an era for millions of families.
- Today, it stands as a museum celebrating the immigrant experience.
1969 – My Lai Massacre Story Breaks
- On November 12, 1969, journalist Seymour Hersh exposed the My Lai Massacre.
- His report revealed U.S. Army officer Lt William Calley had killed over 100 Vietnamese civilians.
- The shocking story changed public opinion about the Vietnam War.
- It also led to investigations into U.S. military conduct.
1979 – Jimmy Carter Stops Oil Imports from Iran
- On November 12, 1979, President Jimmy Carter halted petroleum imports from Iran.
- The move came after 66 Americans were taken hostage at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
- It was a direct response to Iran's growing hostility.
- The crisis lasted 444 days and hurt U.S.–Iran relations for decades.
1982 – Yuri Andropov Becomes Soviet Leader
- On November 12, 1982, Yuri Andropov succeeded Leonid Brezhnev as leader of the Soviet Union.
- Andropov had worked his way up through the Communist Party ranks since the 1930s.
- His short rule focused on reform and discipline.
- He remained in power until he died in 1984.
1990 – Akihito Enthroned as Emperor of Japan
- On November 12, 1990, Akihito was officially enthroned as Japan's 125th emperor.
- He succeeded his father, Emperor Hirohito, who died in 1989.
- Akihito became Japan's first emperor to reign solely as a symbol of the state.
- The ceremony blended ancient traditions with modern values.
1996 – Teen Couple Murders Newborn in Motel
- On November 12, 1996, Amy Grossberg and Brian Peterson checked into a Delaware motel.
- Grossberg secretly gave birth, and the baby was later found dead in a trash bin.
- The shocking case drew national attention and debate.
- Both were convicted and served prison time for the crime.
2001 – Plane Crashes in Rockaway, New York
- On November 12, 2001, American Airlines Flight 587 crashed after takeoff from JFK Airport.
- The plane fell into a Queens neighbourhood, killing 265 people.
- The crash came two months after the 9/11 attacks, causing panic at first.
- Investigations showed the cause was mechanical failure, not terrorism.
2004 – Scott Peterson Convicted of Murder
- On November 12, 2004, Scott Peterson was found guilty of killing his wife, Laci and their unborn son.
- The case drew massive media attention across the U.S.
- The verdict came nearly two years after Laci's disappearance.
- Peterson was later sentenced to death, though his sentence was later overturned.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 12?
November 12 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on November 12
1815 – Elizabeth Cady Stanton
- An American activist who organised the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention.
- Fought for women's rights and the right to vote.
- Remembered as one of the early leaders of the women's suffrage movement.
1929 – Grace Kelly
- American actress known for "Rear Window" and "To Catch a Thief".
- Later became Princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier III.
- Died in 1982 but remains an icon of elegance and grace.
1961 – Nadia Comăneci
- Romanian gymnast and Olympic legend.
- Became the first woman to score a perfect 10 at the 1976 Olympics.
- Her performance changed gymnastics forever.
Notable Deaths on November 12
- William Holden (1918-1981): American actor, known for films like Sunset Boulevard, died November 12, 1981.
- Eve Arden (1908-1990): American actress and comedian. Died November 12, 1990.
- Wilma Rudolph (1940-1994): American sprinter and Olympic champion. Died November 12, 1994.
- Stan Lee (1922-2018): Legendary comic-book creator for Marvel Comics. Died November 12, 2018.
- Timothy West (1934-2024): English actor. Died November 12, 2024.
- Cnut the Great (c.995-1035): King of England, Denmark and Norway. Died November 12, 1035.
- Pope Boniface III (d. 607): Pope of the Roman Catholic Church. Died November 12, 607.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation