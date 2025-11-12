This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 12 November

Every day carries its own layers of history. But have you ever paused to think about what happened on November 12? On this date, nations changed, discoveries were made, and destinies shifted. From the fall of empires to the opening of bridges, the expanse of human endeavour is reflected here. In this article, we'll explore some of the key events that took place on November 12, how they shaped the world and what they mean today. Let's travel back to November 12 and uncover its stories.

What Happened On This Day – November 12?

Here's what happened in history on November 12:

1775 – Abigail Adams Leads the Call for Independence