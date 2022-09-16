CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23 (Released): Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Sample Papers at cbseacademic.nic.in

CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the CBSE sample papers 2022-23 for classes 10th and 12th today. Students can download their CBSE sample papers 2022-23 from the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in. The board has released the subject-wise CBSE 10th 12th sample papers in the form of pdf. As per the schedule released by the board, CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2023 will be held in February. With the help of CBSE sample papers 2022-23 students will get an idea about the type of questions that will be asked in the board exams.

CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23 Download Link for Class 10th

Download CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23 for Class 10th Here

CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23 Download Link for Class 12th

How To Download CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23?

Now, that CBSE has released the sample papers for all the subjects in the form of pdf. Students can download the same in online mode by visiting the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in. On the homepage, look for CBSE sample papers for classes 10th 12th. A pdf file will appear on the screen. Now click on - Class X or XII sample paper a new page will appear on the screen. Now, click on the respective subject-wise pdf and download it.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 For Classes 10th & 12th

As the world is going back to normalcy, CBSE has also decided that from this session 2022-2023 onwards, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct single board exam for Classes 10th and 12th. Apart from this, CBSE has made a few more changes in the evaluation scheme that includes marks weightage and alternation in weightage to be given to various questions. Along with holding only 1 board exam, CBSE has also reduced the 30% syllabus for class 9th to 12th students for the 2023 session.