CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Paper 2022-23: Download Sample Question Paper and Marking Scheme PDF

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Question Paper 2022-23: Direct download link of Computer Science Sample paper and marking scheme for Students appearing in CBSE Class 12 Computer Science board exams.

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Question Paper 2022-23: Students appearing for CBSE Class 12 Computer Science board exams can now download Class 12 Sample Paper 2022-23 by CBSE from CBSE’s academic website.

Computer Science is one of those optional subjects that students of all streams in Class 12 prefer. This is for two basic reasons: a) Computer science is a field sprouting with new opportunities every day. There’s a lot of potential for career growth. b) It is one of the easiest subjects to score in (of course, if studied properly).

So, if you are one of the students appearing for CBSE Class 12 board exams then you must practise from credible resources such as Previous year question papers by CBSE, Sample question papers by the board in order to refrain from making silly mistakes that could have been easily avoided.

Read the general instructions given below to avoid making errors.

The general instructions included in the CBSE 12 Computer Science Sample Question Paper are:

Class: XII Session: 2022-23

Computer Science (083)

Sample Question Paper (Theory)

Maximum Marks: 70

Time Allowed: 3 hours

General Instructions:

This question paper contains five sections, Section A to E. All questions are compulsory. Section A have 18 questions carrying 01 mark each. Section B has 07 Very Short Answer type questions carrying 02 marks each. Section C has 05 Short Answer type questions carrying 03 marks each. Section D has 03 Long Answer type questions carrying 05 marks each. Section E has 02 questions carrying 04 marks each. One internal choice is given in Q35 against part c only. All programming questions are to be answered using Python Language only.

SECTION - A

1. State True or False

“Variable declaration is implicit in Python.”

2. Which of the following is an invalid datatype in Python?

(a) Set

(b) None

(c)Integer

(d)Real

3. Given the following dictionaries

dict_exam={"Exam":"AISSCE", "Year":2023}

dict_result={"Total":500, "Pass_Marks":165}

Which statement will merge the contents of both dictionaries?

a. dict_exam.update(dict_result)

b. dict_exam + dict_result

c. dict_exam.add(dict_result)

d. dict_exam.merge(dict_result)

4. Consider the given expression:

not True and False or True

Which of the following will be correct output if the given expression is evaluated?

(a) True

(b) False

(c) NONE

(d) NULL

5. Select the correct output of the code:

a = "Year 2022 at All the best"

a = a.split('2')

b = a[0] + ". " + a[1] + ". " + a[3]

print (b)

(a) Year . 0. at All the best

(b) Year 0. at All the best

(c) Year . 022. at All the best

(d) Year . 0. at all the best

6. Which of the following mode in file opening statement results or generates an error if the file does not exist?

(a) a+

(b) r+

(c) w+

(d) None of the above

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format.

Click here to Download - CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Question Paper 2022-23

Marking scheme of the CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Paper 2022-23.

Click here to Download - CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Marking Scheme 2022-23

Students should ensure that they pay equal attention to both programming and theory. Overlooking any portion can lead to poor overall performance.

Best of luck to all the candidates.