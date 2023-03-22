CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Important Assertion Reasoning Type Questions (with Answers)

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Important Questions: Check the important Assertion Reason Questions from the complete curriculum of CBSE Class 12 Computer Science 2022-23. Also check your answers which have been provided towards the end.

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Important Assertion Reasoning Type Questions: In this article, we will go through some important assertion reasoning questions from the CBSE Class 12 Computer Science curriculum. CBSE candidates are going to appear for their Computer Science board examinations for the year 2022-23 on Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 10.30 AM. Hence, it is the right moment for the students to go through these important assertion reasoning-type questions. The correct answers have also been given at the end. These Important assertion reasoning questions and their correct answers will help you score good marks in the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Computer Science board exam.

Class 12 CBSE Computer Science Important Assertion Reasoning Type Questions

1 Assertion (A): CSV (Comma Separated Values) is a file format for data storage that looks like a text file.

Reason (R): The information is organized with one record on each line and each field is separated by a comma.

Mark the correct choice as

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation for A

(b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation for A

(c) A is True but R is False

(d) A is false but R is True

2 Assertion (A) - If the arguments in the function call statement match the number and order of arguments as defined in the function definition, such arguments are called positional arguments.

Reasoning (R) - During a function call, the argument list first contains default argument(s) followed by the positional argument(s).

Mark the correct choice as

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation for A

(b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation for A

(c) A is True but R is False

(d) A is false but R is True

3 Assertion(A): The resultset refers to a logical set of records that are fetched from the database by executing an SQL query.

Reason(R): Resultset stored in a cursor object can be extracted by using fetch(...) functions.

Mark the correct choice as

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation for A

(b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation for A

(c) A is True but R is False

(d) A is false but R is True

4 Assertion(A): Python overwrites an existing file or creates a non-existing file when we open a file with ‘w’ mode.

Reason(R): a+ mode is used only for writing operations

Mark the correct choice as

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation for A

(b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation for A

(c) A is True but R is False

(d) A is false but R is True

5 Assertion(A): The personal area Network (PAN) is established within a very small area(20 to 30 sq ft) to share the information.

Reason (R ): The campus are network is used to interconnect the computers located within a campus such as a university campus, corporate campus, hospital campus etc.

Mark the correct choice as

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation for A

(b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation for A

(c) A is True but R is False

(d) A is false but R is True

6 Assertion ( A): In SQL, the aggregate function Avg() calculates the average value on a set of values and produces a single result.

Reason ( R): The aggregate functions are used to perform some fundamental arithmetic tasks such as Min(), Max(), Sum() etc

Mark the correct choice as

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation for A

(b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation for A

(c) A is True but R is False

(d) A is false but R is True

7 Assertion (A) : pandas is an open source Python library which offers high performance, easy-to-use data structures and data analysis tools.

Reason (R) : Professionals and developers are using the pandas library in data science and machine learning.

Mark the correct choice as

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation for A

(b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation for A

(c) A is True but R is False

(d) A is false but R is True

8 Assertion: The internet is a collection of interconnected computer networks, linked by transmission medium such as fibre optic cables, transmission wires, wireless connections, etc.

Reason: World Wide Web is a collection of websites or web pages stored in web servers and connected to local computers through the internet.

Mark the correct choice as

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation for A

(b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation for A

(c) A is True but R is False

(d) A is false but R is True

Answers: 1 (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation for A 2 (c) A is True but R is False 3 (b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation for A 4 (c) A is True but R is False 5 (b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation for A 6 (b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation for A 7 (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation for A 8 (b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation for A

