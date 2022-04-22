CBSE Syllabus 2023: Class 12 - All Subjects| Check & Download PDF— CBSE Board Exam 2023

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus for all the subjects is available below for the reference of the students. Check and download the PDF of Class 12 CBSE Syllabus 2023 below.

CBSE Board has ended the 2 term system of Board Exams that was adopted last year due to the nation's hit with Covid 19. Since the students could not go to school and were attending online classes that year, the CBSE Board generously Gave the students, the opportunity to give their Board exams in two terms. In the coming year, the Board has done away with the two-term system and has released the CBSE Board Syllabus 2023 for one exam on cbseacademic.nic.in.

Check the CBSE Syllabus for class 12th below. CBSE is following one exam policy this time. As the information is available now, the Board has no plans to continue the pattern of the two-term exam.

CBSE Syllabus 2023: Class 12 All Subjects

Click on the links shared in the table below to download the PDF copy of each subject in the list.

It is to be informed that the CBSE Board has not released any Term wise syllabus for the year 2023. The students must decipher from this that there would be no term wise exam.

CBSE Board exams 2022 Term 2 would begin on April 26, 2022. Students who are preparing for the exams are in the last lap now. The exams would be conducted in shifts and the detailed date sheet has been released by the CBSE Board.

Last year the CBSE Board divided the syllabus into two parts for each term. Term 1 had questions based on MCQs while Term 2 is going to be a subjective question paper of various subjects. Now since the schools have been reopened and the students are not given home centres also, the Board seems to be in no mood to keep the previous pattern of two terms going on.

Jagran Josh wishes all the CBSE Term 2 Class 12 students the very best for their papers.

