CBSE Class 12 Fine Arts syllabus 2022-23: Download Full PDF

CBSE Class 12 Fine Arts syllabus 2022-23: In this article of Jagran Josh, you will find all the contents of the latest Fine Arts syllabus by the CBSE board. The syllabus will help the students prepare their strategy and study plans for the board examinations which are going to start in the month of February, 2023, as per latest notifications by the board. Without further ado, let’s dive right into the syllabus content:

A student may offer any one of the following course:

(a) Painting (Code No.049) OR

(b) Graphics (Code No.050) OR

(c) Sculpture (Code No.051) OR

(d) Applied Art-Commercial Art (Code No.052)

Execution of Work

Highlight the method of work giving a historical study of the work.

Originality in the presentation (paintings, sketches, etc.)

Demonstrate an understanding of basic colour principles, colour mixing and

representation.

Employ a variety of traditional and experimental techniques and processes

Use a variety of media and materials

Observe, record, analyses, interpret a variety of subjects, including:

– the manufactured environment

– the natural environment

– the human figure

Present evidence of personal enquiry and self-expression

Discuss and relate own work to recognize artists work

Observe colour in other craft and design areas

Make informed critical judgment on work in progress

Experimentation

Progressive Work: Candidates are required to show evidence of research carried out. It is expected that their skills will demonstrate evidence of process and the exploration of a wide range of subjects. An accepted standard of achievement using a range of media and material should be an integral part of the candidate's development.

Skills: Sound aesthetic judgment and organizational skills should be demonstrated in the process of presented by a candidate.

Logical organization and collection of creations.

Critical evaluation and aesthetic judgment applied

You can CLICK HERE to download CBSE Class 12 Fine Arts Syllabus for 2022-23 session.

Best of luck to all the candidates.