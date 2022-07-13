CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2022-2023 PDF: Check Details of Course Structure, Content and Map Work

Discussion: How it has been utilized by archaeologists/ historians

● Introduce the ways in which new data can lead to a revision of existing notions of history.

● Familiarize the learner with early urban centers as economic and social institution.

At the completion of this unit students will be able to:

● State and deduce the multi-lateral aspects of Harappan civilization in order to understand the first civilization of the world.

● Develop an ability to use and analyze socio- economic, political aspects of Harappa

● Investigate and interpret historical and contemporary sources and viewpoints of ASI and historians on Harappa.