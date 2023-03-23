CBSE Class 12 History Practice Paper & Marking Scheme: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 History Practice Paper 2023: Students must read this article to get the recent Class 12 History practice paper along with the marking scheme, both can be downloaded in pdf format.

CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2022-23: We are always taught not to stick to the past and always focus our vision on the future. Still, humans read History as a subject or interest that revolves around the things that happened in past. What an irony, right? So why exactly do we study things that are long gone? In our perspective, reading past incidences a person can judge the things that should or shouldn’t be done in the future. It means, learning from the past. Your thought may or may not match with ours, but you still got a History paper to deal with. Let's come back to the real topic here, CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2023. Practice makes perfect, in light of this quote we would like to present you the recently released CBSE Class 12 History practice paper. This will help you to understand the pattern of the upcoming Class 12 History CBSE Exam.

CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2023, General Guidelines:

(i) Question paper comprises five Sections – A, B, C, D and E. There are 34 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory.

(ii) Section A – Questions 1 to 21 are MCQs of 1 mark each.

(iii) Section B – Questions no. 22 to 27 are Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 60-80 words.

(iv) Section C - Questions no 28 to 30 are Long Answer Type Questions, carrying 8 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 300-350 words

(v) Section D – Questions no.31 to 33 are Source based questions with three sub-questions and are of 4 marks each.

(vi) Section-E - Question no. 34 is Map based, carrying 5 marks that include the identification and location of significant test items. Attach the map with the answer book.

(vii) There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in a few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted.

(viii) In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

The CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2023 is scheduled for 29th March 2023, Wednesday. Students have enough time to go through all the important resources for better preparation. Check the below provided CBSE Class 12 History practice paper to help you get ready for your exam.

Practice Questions Session 2022-2023)

CLASS-XII HISTORY (027)

Time Allowed: 3 hours

Maximum marks: 80

SECTION A (1x21=21 )

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

Q.1 Historians study ancient textual traditions to learn more about who wrote what and for whom. Accordingly, what does the above line MOST LIKELY suggest about historical text/inscriptions?

They comment on social situations and practices. They were written from the perspective of some social categories. They highlight the authority that the kings enjoyed over their subjects. The language used in such sources was used by locals and royals of that era.

Q.2 Which of the following is reinforced by inscriptions that describe the kingdoms which ruled the Indian subcontinent between 600 BCE & 600 CE?

locals lived in mud houses some people learned to read high violence against women seals were used for international trade

Q.3 Match the following and select the CORRECT option.

List I List II 1. Mature Harappan settlement a. Magan (Oman) 2. Early Harappan settlement b. Lothal (Gujarat) 3. Copper c. Cemetery H (Punjab region - India and Pakistan) 4. Late Harappan occupation d. Kalibangan (Rajasthan)

1 - a, 2 - b, 3 - c, 4 - d 1 - b, 2 - d, 3 - a, 4 - c 1- b, 2 - a, 3 - d, 4 - c 1- d, 2 - c, 3 - b, 4 - a

Q.4 Which of the following would describe the marriage between Ratna Mohanty, an Odia woman, and Raghbir Rathod, a man from Rajasthan?

Polygyny Exogamy Polyandry Endogamy

Q.5 Given below is an image of Rajgir which is located in present-day Bihar and used to be known as Rajagaha during the sixth and the fourth centuries BCE.

Which of the following statements about Rajgir may be said to be TRUE based on the image? A. It was a place that was strategically important to defend from enemy attacks.

It was a place that was specifically designated for poor people to live. It was located on a land where farming could be done by people easily. It was a place where walls were made of clay bricks and mortar.

NOTE: The following question is for visually impaired candidates in lieu of an image question.

Who among the following would DEFINITELY be the poorest in a village which existed during King Ashoka's rule?

landless labourers small peasants untouchables gahapati

Q.6 'Monastic existence is a necessary condition of salvation.' Source: NCERT

Accordingly which of the following is ESSENTIALLY desirable to attain salvation in Jainism?

being forgiving to other fellow human beings live a free life from possessions and ties follow the path of non-violence and truth concentrate on performing karma

Q.7 Which among the following was used in warfare by the Vijayanagara Empire during the 14th century?

musket cannon sword stone

Q.8 Fill in the blank: In the Vijayanagara Empire, Nayakas and Amar Nayakas were regarded as powerful because both __________.

owned the most fertile land in the kingdom had friendly relations with the Sultans managed and controlled the temples offered military support to the King

Q.9 Given below are the places in which the Bhakti movement originated and spread across the country. Arrange them in the correct chronological order.

Assam Karnataka Tamil Nadu Maharashtra

Options:

i, iv, iii, ii ii, iii, i, iv iii, ii, iv, i iv, i, ii, iii

Q.10 There are two statements given below, marked as Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Read the statements and choose the correct option.

Assertion (A): The Harappan civilization declined gradually and slowly rather than abruptly. Reason (R): Harappa witnessed many climatic changes, deforestation, excessive floods, and overuse of the landscape before collapsing. A.

A is true but R is false.

A is false but R is true. Both A and R are true and R explains A. Both A and R are true but R does not explain A.

To check all practice questions, download the full paper from the link mentioned below:

Check answers to all questions given in the above CBSE Class 12 History Practice Paper from the marking scheme cum paper solution from the link below:

