CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper 2022-23: Download Sample Question Paper and Marking Scheme PDF

CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper 2022-23: CBSE board has released subject-wise sample papers and marking schemes for the upcoming board examinations in 2023. Directly view and download the PDF at Jagran Josh.

CBSE Class 12 History Sample Question Paper 2022-23: Class 12 History Sample Question Paper for 2022-23 is out on the CBSE website. The board has released both subject-wise sample papers and marking schemes for the upcoming board examinations and they are available for download on CBSE’s website. You can view and download these at Jagran Josh directly.

History is nothing but assisted and recorded memory. - George Santayana

Therefore, you should not get scared of the History board exams. Instead, you should prepare with the help of CBSE Class 12 History Sample Question Paper 2022-23 and marking scheme to clearly understand the kinds of questions that can be asked in the board exams.

If you are just starting out your preparations, click here to view and download the latest syllabus for CBSE Class 12 History 2022-23.

Check here the complete content of the CBSE Class 12 History Sample Question Paper 2022-23

SAMPLE QUESTION PAPER (2022-2023)

HISTORY (027)

CLASS-XII

Time Allowed:3hrs

Max. Marks: 80

The general instructions provided in the CBSE Class 12 History Sample Question Paper 2022-23 must be read and understood clearly to avoid any mistakes. The given general instructions are:

General Instructions:

(i) Question paper comprises five Sections – A, B, C, D and E. There are 34 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory.

(ii)Section A – Question 1 to 21 are MCQs of 1 mark each.

(iii) Section B – Question no. 22 to 27 are Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 60-80 words.

(iv) Section C - Question no 28 to 30 are Long Answer Type Questions, carrying 8 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 300-350 words

(v) Section D – Question no.31 to 33 are Source based questions with three sub questions and are of 4 marks each

(vi) Section-E - Question no. 34 is Map based, carrying 5 marks that includes the identification and location of significant test items. Attach the map with the answer book.

(vi) There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted.

(viii) In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

Identify the ruler of the Satvahana dynasty with the help of following information:

➢ He claimed to be both a unique Brahmana and a destroyer of the pride of Kshatriyas.

➢ He also claimed to have ensured that there was no intermarriage amongst members of the four varnas.

Options:

A.Gotami-puta Siri-Vijaya-Satakani

B.Gotami-puta Siri Satakani

C.Gotami-puta sami-Siri-Yana-Satakani

D.Vasithi-puta (sami-)Siri Pulumayi

Who among the following had issued the first gold coins in the first century CE?

A.The Yaudheyas

B.The Parthians

C.The Guptas

D.The Kushanas

Match the following and select the correct option

List-I Harappan Site List-II Famous for

Lothal a. Specialised centres for making shell objects Kalibangan b. Near sources of carnelian Dholavira c. Evidence of ploughed field found Nageshwar d. Water reservoirs found

a. 1 - b, 2- c, 3 -d , 4- a

b. 1 - a, 2- d, 3 -c , 4- b

c. 1 - c, 2- b, 3 -d , 4- a

d. 1 - d, 2- a, 3 -b , 4- c

4. Which one of the following statements is the correct explanation of ‘Endogamy’?

A. Marriage outside a kin group.

B. Marriage within a kin group.

C. A woman having several husbands.

D. A man having several wives.

Identify the given image from the following options:

Options:

Sculpture of a Gupta king Sculpture of a Maurya king Sculpture of a Kushana king Sculpture of a Chola king

If you want to download and print it, the CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper 2022-23 is also attached below in pdf format.

Click here to Download - CBSE Class 12 History Sample Question Paper 2022-23

The marking scheme of the CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format is attached below.

Click here to Download - CBSE Class 12 History Marking Scheme 2022-23

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh for more content related to CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022-23.

Best of luck to all the candidates.