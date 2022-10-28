CBSE Class 12 History Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Chapter-wise list of deleted topics

CBSE Class 12 History Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: In this article, we are listing down the chapters or topics which have been deleted from the syllabus of CBSE Class 12th History course for the 2022-23 session.

CBSE Class 12 History Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: The course of History in CBSE senior secondary classes, particularly in class 12th, is to help students realise that history is a critical discipline. The stories are not myths or tales of fun but building blocks of what our present is and future could be. Although it entails a vast syllabus, with a clear and conceptual understanding of the topics, students can score great marks in the paper.

In this article, we are going to list below the chapters or topics which have been deleted from the syllabus of History for the 2022-23 session.

S NO THEME CHAPTER DELETED TOPIC 1 Themes in Indian History Part-II 9. The Mughal Court: Reconstructing Histories through Chronicles Whole chapter deleted 2 Themes in Indian History Part-III 10. Colonialism and Rural Society: Evidence from Official Reports Broad overview: b. East India Company, revenue settlements in various regions of India and surveys c. Changes over the nineteenth century Excerpts: Accounts of Frances Buchanan-Hamilton, and Deccan Riots Report. 3 Themes in Indian History Part-III 12. Colonialism and Indian Towns: Town Plans and Municipal Reports Whole chapter deleted 4 Themes in Indian History Part-III 14. Partition through Oral Sources Whole chapter deleted 5 LIST OF MAPS Book 3 Page 297 Daccan, Chitagong

Students must keep a note that this list has prepared by contrasting the CBSE Class 12th History Syllabus 2022-23 with the one for 2019-20. Now, that CBSE board has turned back to annual assessment scheme, candidates should practise using the latest resources.

To help your preparation, check the list of resources in the table below:



