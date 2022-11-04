CBSE Class 12 DELETED Syllabus 2022-23: ALL Streams and subjects

CBSE Class 12 DELETED Syllabus 2022-23: CBSE board publishes its latest curriculum for class 12th at the beginning of each academic year. The syllabus contains all the academic content, learning outcomes, pedagogy and assessment guidelines. From 2022-23 CBSE will conduct the annual scheme of assessment,ending the term-wise board exams methodology adopted due to the pandemic. It is being speculated that the annual board exams for CBSE Class 12 would start in February 2023.

CBSE curriculum for Class 12 includes the course content of each subject along with its rationale, course structure, question paper design, list of the prescribed textbooks and resources, practical and project work details etc. 

The latest curriculum is available on the official website of CBSE. However, it does not state what exactly has been retained and what has been deleted. In this article we have enlisted the deleted syllabus for class 12 in a subject-wise manner, prepared after contrasting the curriculum of 2019-20 and 2022-23. Since 2019-20 was the last year to evaluate its students based on annual board examinations before the board adopted term-wise assessment methodology. 

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Deleted Syllabus 2022-23

Check the deleted portions from Hindi Core & Hindi  Elective syllabus.

CBSE Class 12 English Deleted Syllabus 2022-23 

Check what are the deleted portions from English Core and English  Elective.

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Deleted Syllabus 2022-23

Get the unit-wise list of delete topics from Maths Syllabus for Mathematics and Applied Mathematics ,

CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2022-23 

Get the complete list of deleted Theory and Practicals from Physics for 12th in 2023.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2022-23 

See how many chapters got removed from theory and practicals syllabus for Chemistry 12th board examination 2023.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2022-23

Get the complete unit-wise list of deleted Theory and Practicals from 12th Biology 2023.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2022-2023

What got removed from the syllabus of CBSE class 12 Accountancy? Full list is available.

CBSE Class 12th Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2022-23

Full list of topics removed from Business Studies syllabus for 2022-23 session.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2022-23

Complete list of deleted topics and chapters from Macro and micro section available.

CBSE Class 12 History Deleted Syllabus 2022-23 

Chapter-wise list of deleted topics from History syllabus for class 12th students.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Deleted syllabus 2022-23

All deleted theory and map work topics in a unit-wise list.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2022-23

How many chapters and topics are deleted from the syllabus for 2023 Psychology? All deleted topics and chapters listed here.

Students going to appear for CBSE class 12 board exams must pay attention to the latest syllabus of 2022-23 and the deleted portions. Only when students are aware of the changes and know the real syllabus can they study with strategy to excel in the board examinations.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2022-2023 PDF

