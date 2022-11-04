CBSE Class 12 DELETED Syllabus 2022-23: ALL Streams and subjects

CBSE Class 12 DELETED Syllabus 2022-23: CBSE board publishes its latest curriculum for class 12th at the beginning of each academic year. The syllabus contains all the academic content, learning outcomes, pedagogy and assessment guidelines. From 2022-23 CBSE will conduct the annual scheme of assessment,ending the term-wise board exams methodology adopted due to the pandemic. It is being speculated that the annual board exams for CBSE Class 12 would start in February 2023.

CBSE curriculum for Class 12 includes the course content of each subject along with its rationale, course structure, question paper design, list of the prescribed textbooks and resources, practical and project work details etc.

The latest curriculum is available on the official website of CBSE. However, it does not state what exactly has been retained and what has been deleted. In this article we have enlisted the deleted syllabus for class 12 in a subject-wise manner, prepared after contrasting the curriculum of 2019-20 and 2022-23. Since 2019-20 was the last year to evaluate its students based on annual board examinations before the board adopted term-wise assessment methodology.

CBSE Class 12 DELETED Syllabus 2022-23

Students going to appear for CBSE class 12 board exams must pay attention to the latest syllabus of 2022-23 and the deleted portions. Only when students are aware of the changes and know the real syllabus can they study with strategy to excel in the board examinations.

