CBSE Class 12 Geography Deleted syllabus 2022-23: List of deleted theory and map work

CBSE Class 12 Geography Deleted syllabus 2022-23: Get the complete list of deleted theory and map work from the current syllabus of CBSE Class 12 Geography.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Deleted syllabus 2022-23: To expand and deepen the understanding of candidates in Geography, CBSE, in its senior secondary level of schooling, focuses on exploring the relationship between environment and people. Studies of physical and human environments, their interactions at different scales-local, state/region, nation and the world and the practical applications through case studies forms a major part of the syllabus.

For the academic session of 2022-23, students have been gifted with a reduced syllabus. Some of the theory and map work portions have been reduced to cater to the students who had to study through the pandemic.

In this article, we are going to have a look at the list of deleted topics from each unit and chapter.

PART UNIT TOPIC

A Fundamentals of Human Geography Unit 2: People Population Composition Unit 3: Human Activities people engaged in secondary activities - some examples from selected countries Unit 5: Human settlements Whole chapter deleted B India: People and Economy Unit 6: People Migration Human development Population, environment and development Unit 8: Resources and Development Industries C Practical Work Data analysis and generation of diagrams, graphs and other visual diagrams using computers Field visit and study

Fundamentals of Human Geography Class XII - Textbook I (NCERT) Map Items for identification only on outline political map of the World.

UNIT TOPIC Unit-3 Ch. 5 to 7 Primary Activities: Major areas of Mediterraneanagriculture of the World Secondary Activities: Ruhr region, Silicon Valley, Appalachian region, Great lakesregion Unit - 5 Ch. 10 Mega cities of the world – Tokyo, Delhi, Shanghai, Mumbai, Saopaulo



Meanwhile, candidates can download the latest CBSE Class 12 Geography syllabus 2022-23 by clicking here.

India - People and Economy Class XII-Textbook II (NCERT) Map Items for locating and labelling only on the outline political map of India

UNIT TOPIC Units - 6 & 7 Ch. 1 to 4 One state with highest level of HDI & One lowest level ofHDI One out migrating state One in migrating state Unit - 8 Ch. 5 TO 9 Leading producing states of (C) Jowar Iron and Steel Plants Cotton Textile Software Technology Parks

Students should check out CBSE Class 12 Geography sample question paper 2022-23 to get an idea of how questions will be asked form the theory and map portions.

DOWNLOAD CBSE Class 12 Geography sample question paper 2022-23 .

ALSO CHECK:

All the best!