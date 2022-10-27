CBSE Class 12 Geography Deleted syllabus 2022-23: List of deleted theory and map work

CBSE Class 12 Geography Deleted syllabus 2022-23: To expand and deepen the understanding of candidates in Geography, CBSE, in its senior secondary level of schooling, focuses on exploring the relationship between environment and people. Studies of physical and human environments, their interactions at different scales-local, state/region, nation and the world and the practical applications through case studies forms a major part of the syllabus.
For the academic session of 2022-23, students have been gifted with a reduced syllabus. Some of the theory and map work portions have been reduced to cater to the students who had to study through the pandemic.
In this article, we are going to have a look at the list of deleted topics from each unit and chapter.
PART
UNIT
TOPIC
A
Fundamentals of Human Geography
Unit 2: People
Population Composition
Unit 3: Human Activities
people engaged in secondary
activities - some examples from selected countries
Unit 5: Human settlements
Whole chapter deleted
B
India: People and Economy
Unit 6: People
Migration
Human development
Population, environment and development
Unit 8: Resources and Development
|
Industries
C
Practical Work
Data analysis and generation of diagrams, graphs and other visual diagrams using computers
Field visit and study
Fundamentals of Human Geography
Class XII - Textbook I (NCERT)
Map Items for identification only on outline political map of the World.
UNIT
TOPIC
Unit-3
Ch. 5 to 7
Primary Activities: Major areas of Mediterraneanagriculture of the World
Secondary Activities: Ruhr region, Silicon Valley, Appalachian region, Great lakesregion
Unit - 5
Ch. 10
Mega cities of the world – Tokyo, Delhi, Shanghai,
Mumbai, Saopaulo
Meanwhile, candidates can download the latest CBSE Class 12 Geography syllabus 2022-23 by clicking here.
India - People and Economy
Class XII-Textbook II (NCERT)
Map Items for locating and labelling only on the outline political map of India
|
UNIT
TOPIC
Units - 6 & 7
Ch. 1 to 4
One state with highest level of HDI & One lowest level ofHDI
One out migrating state
One in migrating state
Unit - 8
Ch. 5 TO 9
|
Leading producing states of (C) Jowar
Iron and Steel Plants
Cotton Textile
Software Technology Parks
Students should check out CBSE Class 12 Geography sample question paper 2022-23 to get an idea of how questions will be asked form the theory and map portions.
DOWNLOAD CBSE Class 12 Geography sample question paper 2022-23 .
All the best!