CBSE Class 12 Geography Practice Paper 2023, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Geography Practice Paper 2023: View and download the latest additional practice questions and marking scheme for the CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2023 in PDF format here.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Practice Paper 2023: The class 12th board exams are the most crucial exam for students. It is necessary to solve the practice papers beforehand to get an accurate idea of what to expect during the exam hours. The next exam will be of Geography, on March 2. The Central Board of Secondary Education has released its practice paper for the class 12th Geography exam 2023. You can check CBSE class 12 Geography practice paper 2023 for last-minute preparation and gain an edge during the exams. Students will be able to get a sense of the chapter-specific weightage of the marks and understand the paper's format by solving the practice papers before the board exams. You can view and download the CBSE class 12 geography practice paper 2023 pdf here.

Related: CBSE Geography Class 12 Syllabus 2023

CBSE Class 12 Geography Practice Paper 2023

The maximum marks for the exam will be 80 and it will be divided into 4 sections with a total of 30 questions.

In section A, there will be 17 MCQ-type questions.

Section B will cover 6 short answer type questions.

In Section C, you will get 5 long answer-type questions that need to be answered in 120-150 words.

In section D, you need to answer 2 map questions having 5 subparts.

The class 12th geography exam is theoretical and students should answer all the questions within 3 hours.

Geography (029) Practice Questions 2023

Section A: Multiple-Choice Questions (17 Marks)

Q.1 Which of the following sea routes should be used to ship commodities between eastern coastal American cities and western Europe?

the North Pacific Sea Route the North Atlantic Sea Route the Cape of Good Hope Sea Route the Mediterranean-Indian Ocean Sea Route

Q.2 ‘Emerging economies (economies of developing countries) have seen their share of total global trade rocket in recent years.’- wefourm.org

Which of the following MOST CERTAINLY would have formed the basis of the above-mentioned change in the global trade pattern?

availability of mineral resources economic development high population density climatic factors

Q.3 The following table presents the population growth rate in India.

Year Growth Rate (in comparison to last year) 2022 0.68% 2021 0.80% 2020 0.96%

(Source- https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/IND/india/populationgrowth-rate)

Which of the following can be MOST LIKELY inferred from the given data?

the death rate in India has been increasing India has been witnessing huge outward migration the birth rate in India has been more than the death rate India has been witnessing huge temporary inward migration

Q.4 Which of the following shows the CORRECT transition of a society undergoing demographic change?

rural, agrarian -> urban, industrial rural, industrial -> urban, agrarian urban, illiterate -> rural, literate rural, literate -> urban, illiterate

Q.5 It is noticed that the linguistic regions in the country do not have a sharp and distinct boundary, rather they gradually merge and overlap in their respective frontier zones.

(Source: NCERT)

Which of the following is the DIRECT cause of the blurring linguistic boundaries in India?

population explosion high population migration change in population pattern genetic variety in the population

Q.6 ‘India's fossil fuel import bill could triple by 2040: IEA study’

Source: The Economic Times

Which of the following steps could DEFINITELY help avoid the above scenario?

promotion of utilization of alternative energy resources increasing the taxes on the usage of fossil-based fuels decreasing the manufacturing of automobiles and vehicles signing of trade deals for import of oil with oil exporting nations

Q.7 Given below are four statements about Watershed Management as practised in India.

Identify the INCORRECT statement.

It includes various methods like percolation tanks, and recharge wells among others. It involves the prevention of runoff and storage and recharge of groundwater. It also includes the judicious use of all-natural and human resources. It is enforced by the various agencies of the World Bank.

Q.8 Bio-energy refers to energy derived from biological products or plant and animal waste.

Which of the following statements DEFINITELY proves that bio-energy materials are one of the cheapest alternatives to fossil fuels?

They can be sourced locally. They require lighter capital input for harvesting. Their application lasts for a longer period than any other fuel. Their availability is abundant and well-balanced in any country.

Q.9 Which of the following is the reason why the government of India provide incentives to industries for locating in backward areas?

balanced regional development equitable utilisation of resources optimum employment generation supports various cottage industries

Q.10 Given below are a few facts about Surat, Gujarat.

It has several cotton spinning mills. It is a cotton-producing region. It is an important port city.

Based on the information given above, which of the following sets of functional classifications DEFINITELY apply to Surat?

mining-garrison-transport transport-commercial-industrial mining-industrial-administrative garrison-transport-administrative

Q.11 There is an inverse relationship between the quality and quantity of minerals i.e. good quality minerals are less in quantity as compared to low-quality minerals. They also take a long time to develop geologically.

(Source (edited): NCERT)

Which of the following statements is TRUE about the mineral belt of India based on the information given above?

The belt contains high-quality minerals. The belt belongs to the oldest rock system in India. The belt is the only place where minerals exist in India. The belt cannot support agricultural activity due to its mineral Presence.

Q.12 There are two statements given below, marked as Assertion (A) and Reason

(R). Read the statements and choose the correct option.

Assertion (A): The WTO's rules and regulations have not benefited both developed and developing nations equally.

Reason (R): Most of the rules are tweaked by the developed nations according to their own commercial interests.

A is true but R is false. A is false but R is true. Both A and R are true and R explains A. Both A and R are true but R does not explain A.

Q.13 The increasing pace of urbanisation has resulted in numerous problems arising in urban settlements.

Accordingly, which of the following is NOT an issue related to urban settlements?

joblessness growth of slums high levels of pollution socio-cultural diversity

Q.14 Given below are two statements marked as Assertion (A) and Reason (R).

Read the statements and choose the correct option.

Assertion (A): In cities like Mumbai, urban flooding impacts slum areas the most.

Reason (R): Slums are areas of high human congestion and small living spaces.

A is true but R is false. A is false but R is true. Both A and R are true and R explains A. Both A and R are true but R does not explain A.

Read the following case study and answer questions no 15 to 17.

Indira Gandhi Canal is one of the largest canal systems in India. Conceived

by Kanwar Sain in 1948, the canal project was launched on 31 March 1958.

The canal originates at Harike barrage in Punjab and runs parallel to the

Pakistan border. The total planned length of the system is 9,060 km catering

to the irrigation needs of a total culturable command area of 19.63 lakh

hectares. Out of the total command area, about 70 per cent was envisaged to

be irrigated by a flow system and the rest by a lift system. In the lift canal,

the water is lifted up to make it flow against the slope of the land. All the lift

canals of the Indira Gandhi Canal system originate at the left bank of the

main canal while all the canals on the right bank of the main canal are flow

channels. The introduction of canal irrigation in this dry land has transformed

its ecology, economy and society. It has influenced the environmental

conditions of the region both positively as well as negatively. The availability

of soil moisture for a longer period of time and various afforestation and

pasture development programmes have resulted in greening the land. This

has also helped in reducing wind erosion and siltation of canal systems. But

the intensive irrigation and excessive use of water have led to the emergence

of twin environmental problems of waterlogging and soil salinity. The

introduction of canal irrigation has brought about a perceptible

transformation in the agricultural economy of the region. Soil moisture has

been a limiting factor in the successful growing of crops in this area. The

spread of canal irrigation has led to an increase in cultivated area and the

intensity of cropping. The traditional crops sown in the area, gram, bajra and

jowar have been replaced by wheat, cotton, groundnut and rice. This is the

result of intensive irrigation.

Source: NCERT

Q.15 Based on your understanding of the passage, the tributaries of which of the following rivers feed into the Indira Canal?

Luni Indus Ganga Brahmaputra

Q.16 Based on the passage, which of the following has been DEFINITELY made possible by the canal?

the practice of intensive agriculture raising the level of underground water a higher number of farmers get water for irrigation higher yield per hectare of an average farm holding

Q.17 In which of the following ways can high moisture content impact soil negatively?

increased moisture retention leads to reduced soil fertility high moisture content traps nitrogen which is harmful to roots increased moisture content in the soil can render fertilisers useless high moisture content stops farmers from draining the soil completely

You can read and download the complete practice paper for CBSE class 12 Geography exams 2023 below.

Download the marking scheme to check the answers for the CBSE 12th Chemistry practice paper.

Also Check:

Other Important resources for CBSE 12th Exams 2023.