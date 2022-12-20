CBSE Class 12 Geography Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Geography Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: Check CBSE Class 12th Geography Previous Year Papers from 2016 to 2022 here. These would be the most beneficial to you for Class 12th Geography Board Exam 2022-23 preparation and quick revision. We have also provided the solutions to the Geography previous year question papers for your ease.

CBSE Geography Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: In this article, we are providing CBSE Class 12th Geography previous year question papers for the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2022-23. Geography becomes one of the most scoring subjects under Humanities stream because it has a lot of scope for scoring good.

Here, first we will provide you with the previous year questions from the academic session 2016-17 up to term 1 and term 2 in the 2021-22 session.

In this article, we have also provided links to previous year question papers from the year 2019 to 2015. All these questions are solved and the marking scheme is provided with each question paper. You can refer to these articles to check your preparation level and accuracy. Solving these papers will help students gain confidence over their preparation and revision.

CBSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12 Geography with Solution

To get CBSE Class 12th Geography previous year papers with the Answer Key/ Marking Scheme, check the table below:

Importance of the Geography Question Paper for the CBSE Class 12 Students

The previous year questions of Geography are important for CBSE class 12th students because the students can only get familiarised with the real examination pattern, the structure of questions, the various types of questions from various topics in each chapter, difficulty level of the different questions and so on and so forth. It is only when the students experience for themselves what the students in previous board examinations faced can they be best prepared to face their own CBSE class 12 Geography board examination for 2022-23.

Why should one solve Geography Previous Year’s Question Papers?

Just getting an idea of what kind of questions are asked in the examination is just partial work done in order to excel in the board exam. In order to really understand and make use of the previous year questions of CBSE class 12 Geography, students must also attempt to solve these.

This makes sure that the students are aware of the intricate complications, time limit, and answering strategy for all questions. Besides, it also acts as quick revision and self-test/ mock test for the student.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Marking Scheme (2022-23)

The blue print of the question paper is as given below:

Maximum Marks: 70

Time: 3 hours

Question paper is divided into 4 sections A, B, C & D In section A question number 1 to 17 are MCQ type questions. In section B question number 18-23 are SA type questions(80-100 words). Question 18 & 19 are Source based questions. In section C question number 24 to 28 are Long Answer based questions (120-150 words). In section D question number 29 & 30 are Map based questions having 5 sub parts.

The unit wise marking scheme for CBSE Class 12 Geography paper fr 2022-23 is given in the table below:

Part Units Marks A Fundamentals of Human Geography 35 Marks Unit 1: Human Geography 30 Unit 2: People Unit 3: Human Activities Unit 4: Transport, Communication and Trade Map Work 5 B India: People and Economy 35 Marks Unit 6: People 30 Unit 7: Human Settlements Unit 8: Resources and Development Unit 9: Transport, Communication and International Trade Unit 10: Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems Map Work 5 Total 70 Marks C Practical Work in Geography Part II 30 Marks Unit 1: Processing of Data and Thematic Mapping 15 Unit 2: Spatial Information Technology 10 Practical Record Book and Viva Voce 5

