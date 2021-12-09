CBSE 12th Geography (Term 1) 2021-22: Download PDF & Check Answer Key

Download CBSE 12th Geography board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) question paper (PDF). Answer key of CBSE 12th Geography board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is also available here.

CBSE 12th Geography board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) question paper (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format. Jagran Josh has collected feedback of students along with the PDF of the question paper. Students who took this exam today told us that the difficulty level of the paper was average. One check review and feedback about the paper from the link given below

CBSE 12th Geography (Term 1) 2021-22 Board Exam: Snapshots From Question Paper

Questions From CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) Question Paper

Which one of the following physical factors is responsible for the uneven distribution of population in India ?

(a) Availability of water

(b) Agricultural development

(c) Transport network

(d) Urbanization

Which of the following group of countries, Indians mainly migrated in the third wave of migration?

(a) United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom

(b) Japan, China, Vietnam

(c) Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore

(d) Mauritius, Fiji, Sri Lanka

Which of the following sectors has the highest percentage of working population in India?

(a) Commerce

(b) Agriculture

(c) Manufacturing

(d) Trade

Which one of the following is a social consequence of migration ?

(a) Growth of unplanned settlements

(b) Intermixing of cultures

(c) Increase in urban population

(d) Depletion of groundwater

In rural settlements people mainly depend on which of the following sectors for their livelihood?

(a) Primary

(b) Secondary

(c) Tertiary

(d) Quinternary

Choose the characteristics of 'clustered settlements'?

(a) Mainly found in Himachal Pradesh

(b) Mainly found in lower valleys of the Himalayas.

(c) Mainly found in Rajasthan

(d) Mainly found in fertile alluvial plains.

Which of the following is an example of a modern town?

(a) Surat

(b) Jaipur

(c) Lucknow

(d) Agra

Which one of the following is developed as the satellite town of Delhi ?

(a) Panipat

(b) Rohtak

(c) Mathura

(d) Meerut

Which one of the following river comes under East Flowing Rivers of Group - 2?

(a) Mahanadi

(b) Godavari

(c) Kaveri

(d) Swarnarekha

Which of the following States has the highest percentage of irrigated area through wells and tube wells?

(a) Punjab

(b) Haryana

(c) Uttar Pradesh

(d) Madhya Pradesh

'Haryali Watershed Development Project' is run by which of the following ?

(a) Non-Governmental Organization

(b) Local Self Government

(c) State Government

(d) Central Government

In which one of the following States, Kund or Tanka is mainly used for rain water harvesting? (a) Rajasthan

(b) Maharashtra

(c) Andhra Pradesh

(d) Gujarat