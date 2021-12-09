CBSE 12th Geography Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Paper Analysis, Review, Feedback, Answer key & Updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted Term 1 CBSE 12th Geography board exam 2021-22 on 9th December besides CBSE Class 10 Hindi board exams 2021-22 (Term 1). Today was an unusually busy day for the staff members & teachers of all CBSE Schools in India & abroad. Jagran Josh has collected feedback from students who took these exams today. We have also provided the PDF of the question paper along with other latest CBSE updates.

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2021-22: Question Paper PDF (soon)

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Geography Answer Key 2021-22 (soon)

CBSE 12th Geography Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Paper Pattern

Total 3 sections are present in the paper and more details about each section is given below

- Section A: 24 Questions (Students Needed To Any 20 Questions).

- Section B: 24 Questions (Students Needed To Any 20 Questions).

- Section C: 12 Questions (Students Needed To Any 10 Questions).

CBSE 12th Geography Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Feedback From Students

Here are the important points from the feedback of students from Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Geography board exam 2021-22.

- Difficulty level of the exam: Average

- All questions are asked from Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus

- Some questions were asked from Term 1 CBSE 12th Geography Sample Paper & CBSE Question Bank

- All the questions were based on NCERT books of Class 12 Geography

More details will be available here shortly.