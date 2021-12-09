CBSE Answer Key 2021-22: CBSE 12th Geography (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22

Check CBSE Answer Key for Class 12 Geography board exam 2021-22 (Term 1). Question paper PDF of CBSE 12th Geography board exam 2021-22 is also available here.

Disclaimer: This CBSE 12th Geography answer key 2021-22 is for reference purposes and is not final. It is expected that the Official CBSE Class 12 Geography answer key 2021-22 will be published by the board after the declaration of the CBSE result.

1. Which one of the following physical factors is responsible for the uneven distribution of population in India?

(a) Availability of water

(b) Agricultural development

(c) Transport network

(d) Urbanization

Answer: (a)

2. Which of the following group of countries, Indians mainly migrated in the third wave of migration?

(a) United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom

(b) Japan, China, Vietnam

(c) Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore

(d) Mauritius, Fiji, Sri Lanka

Answer: (a)

3. Which of the following sectors has the highest percentage of working population in India?

(a) Commerce

(b) Agriculture

(c) Manufacturing

(d) Trade

Answer: (b)

4. Which one of the following is a social consequence of migration ?

(a) Growth of unplanned settlements

(b) Intermixing of cultures

(c) Increase in urban population

(d) Depletion of groundwater

Answer: (b)

5. In rural settlements people mainly depend on which of the following sectors for their livelihood?

(a) Primary

(b) Secondary

(c) Tertiary

(d) Quinternary

Answer: (a)

6. Choose the characteristics of 'clustered settlements'?

(a) Mainly found in Himachal Pradesh

(b) Mainly found in lower valleys of the Himalayas.

(c) Mainly found in Rajasthan

(d) Mainly found in fertile alluvial plains.

Answer: (d)

7. Which of the following is an example of a modern town?

(a) Surat

(b) Jaipur

(c) Lucknow

(d) Agra

Answer: (a)

8. Which one of the following is developed as the satellite town of Delhi ?

(a) Panipat

(b) Rohtak

(c) Mathura

(d) Meerut

Answer: (b)

9. Which one of the following river comes under East Flowing Rivers of Group - 2?

(a) Mahanadi

(b) Godavari

(c) Kaveri

(d) Swarnarekha

Answer: (c)

10. Which of the following States has the highest percentage of irrigated area through wells and tube wells?

(a) Punjab

(b) Haryana

(c) Uttar Pradesh

(d) Madhya Pradesh

Answer: (a)

11. 'Haryali Watershed Development Project' is run by which of the following ?

(a) Non-Governmental Organization

(b) Local Self Government

(c) State Government

(d) Central Government

Answer: (d)

12. In which one of the following States, Kund or Tanka is mainly used for rain water harvesting? (a) Rajasthan

(b) Maharashtra

(c) Andhra Pradesh

(d) Gujarat

Answer: (a)

Answer 13: (b)

Answer 14: (c)

Answer 15: (b)

Answer 16: (c)

Answer 17: (a)

Answer 18: (d)

Answer 19: (b)

Answer 20: (a)

Answer 21: (c)

Answer 22: (a)

Answer 23: (d)

Answer 24: (a)

Answer 25: (b)

Answer 26: (a)

Answer 27: (c)

Answer 28: (d)

Answer 29: (d)

Answer 30: (c)

Answer 31: (b)

Answer 32: (a)

Answer 33: (b)

Answer 34: (d)

Answer 35: (c)

Answer 36: (b)

Answer 37: (c)

Answer 38: (a)

Answer 39: (d)

Answer 40: (b)

Answer 41: (c)

Answer 42: (c)

Answer 43: (a)

Answer 44: (d)

Answer 45: (a)

Answer 46: (c)

Answer 47: (a)

Answer 48: (d)

Answer 49: (a)

Answer 50: (a)

Answer 51: (b)

Answer 52: (b)

Answer 53: (b)

Answer 54: (d)

Answer 55: (c)

Answer 56: (a)

Answer 57: (b)

Answer 58: (a)

Answer 59: (b)

Answer 60: (b)