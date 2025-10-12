List of Top 10 Oldest Forts in India

India has a range of monumental forts that are both impressive and historic. The forts are long-standing representation of India's heritage, royal power, and architectural genius, having been built by kings, emperors, and dynasties over several hundred years to fulfill military defensive, residential, administrative, and cultural functions of varying durations. All the forts showcased the grandeur, military ingenuity, and artistic vision of their patrons. Each fort has its own story of conquest, childhood, and presence from the massive Chittorgarh Fort and Kumbhalgarh Fort of Rajasthan to the iconic Red Fort of Delhi and the Golconda Fort of Telangana, hence representing unique heritage of historic India. Many forts are now UNESCO World Heritage Sites that attract tourists, historians, architecture fans, and the curious alike. Exploring the oldest forts in India is a window into medieval Indian history and dignity.

Here are the top 10 oldest forts in india along with the name of the state and the year in which they were constructed based on the statistics by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI): No. Name of Fort State Year of Construction 1 Chittorgarh Fort Rajasthan 7th century AD 2 Kumbhalgarh Fort Rajasthan 15th century 3 Gwalior Fort Madhya Pradesh 8th century AD 4 Red Fort (Lal Qila) Delhi 1648 AD 5 Golconda Fort Telangana 13th century 6 Mehrangarh Fort Rajasthan 15th century 7 Amer Fort (Jaipur) Rajasthan 1592 AD 8 Jhansi Fort Uttar Pradesh 17th century 9 Agra Fort Uttar Pradesh 16th century 10 Daulatabad Fort Maharashtra 12th century

1. Chittorgarh Fort, Rajasthan Chittorgarh Fort was built in the 7th century AD and is one of the largest and most historical forts in India. The fort is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is spread over 700 acres in area. The fort is famous for its huge walls, temples, palaces, and towers. Known for stories of sacrifice and bravery, it is a symbol of Rajput bravery and pride, bringing history lovers and tourists from all corners of the world. 2. Kumbhalgarh Fort, Rajasthan Kumbhalgarh Fort was built in the 15th century by Rana Kumbha. What makes this fort distinctively known is the massive walls of the fort running for continuous 36 kilometers, making the fort the second-longest wall in the world. The fort is situated on the hilltop in Aravalli hills and consists of several palaces and temples. The fort is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is another great example of Rajput military architecture.

3. Gwalior Fort, Madhya Pradesh Gwalior Fort was built in the 8th century AD and has an impressive structure, especially as the fort is situated on a hilltop, towering over the city. The fort is known as the ‘Gwalior Gibraltar’ and consists of palaces, temples, and water tanks. The fort has been the location of many battles and has been held by many rulers, including Mughals and Marathas, which has given the fort a rightful place in India’s medieval history and architecture. 4. Red Fort (Lal Qila), Delhi The Red Fort, built in 1648 AD by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, was designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. This structure was built from red sandstone and contains beautiful palaces, halls, and mosques. It was the chief residence of Mughal emperors, exemplifying India's remarkable Mughal architecture and history. It is also known for being the location of India's Independence Day celebrations annually.