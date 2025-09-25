List of Top 7 Largest Stepwells in India

Stepwells, also referred to as baolis or vavs in the local dialect, rank among India's most extraordinary works of architecture. Constructed mainly from the 7th to the 19th centuries, components of these monumental underground works were intended for water storage, especially in areas of scarce rainfall. However, stepwells were much more than simply functional elements; they were cultural spaces, somewhere to rest for the weary traveller or a place for the local community to gather. Their scale, symmetry, and detailed carvings express the engineering perfection and aesthetic traditions of the country. Some larger stepwells are so broad, they serve as impressively grand sites - more like palaces or temples than any form of utility. Today, they have become symbols of sustainable water management and heritage. Below you will find the seven largest stepwells in India to be aware of.

Check Out: List of Top 10 Oldest Languages in the World (Still Spoken) Top 7 Largest Stepwells in India Here is a list of the 7 largest stepwells of India, along with their state name: Rank Stepwell Name State 1 Chand Baori Rajasthan 2 Rani ki Vav Gujarat 3 Adalaj Stepwell Gujarat 4 Agrasen ki Baoli Delhi (UT) 5 Dada Harir Stepwell Gujarat 6 Toorji ka Jhalra Rajasthan 7 Modhera Sun Temple Stepwell (Surya Kund) Gujarat Which is the largest stepwell in India? 1. Chand Baori, Rajasthan Chand Baori, located in the village of Abhaneri, is the biggest and deepest stepwell in India. It was built in the 9th century by King Chanda. The stepwell reaches a depth of nearly 100 feet, with 13 levels and a total of 3,500 narrow steps. Initially, it was designed to collect and store water, as Rajasthan is known for its dry climate. It also doubled as a gathering place. Chand Baori is not only an engineering marvel, but is considered a strikingly beautiful architectural wonder, admired by everyone the world over, as a result of its sheer scale and symmetry.

2. Rani ki Vav, Gujarat Rani ki Vav, located in Patan, Gujarat, is an 11th-century stepwell, measuring 64 meters long, 20 meters wide, and 27 meters deep. It was built by Queen Udayamati in her husband’s memory. Rani ki Vav is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The stepwell is best known for its seven-storey levels filled with intricate carvings of deities, mythological tales, and motifs. The stepwell's artifacts hold together a tremendous scale of construction engraved to represent both water retrieval and cultural examination in Gujarat. 3. Adalaj Stepwell, Gujarat The Adalaj Stepwell, near Ahmedabad, built by Queen Rudadevi in 1499, is a five-story, 75-meter-long structure established in the Indo-Islamic style for water storage and a travel rest space. The building's wide corridors and decorated walls were its major features and were an important community gathering space. The stepwell's vastness, architecture, and tranquil character keep attracting visitors and historians.

4. Agrasen ki Baoli, Delhi Agrasen ki Baoli, located near Connaught Place in Delhi, is an impressive stepwell built in the 14th Century, 60 meters long and 15 meters wide, with 108 steps, which functioned as a water storage and location for social activities. Today, the scale and menacing environment of Agrasen ki Baoli make it noticeable amongst Delhi's heritage sites. Agrasen ki Baoli also appears in movies and literature and embodies the historic and modern world at the same time; painstakingly popular, it is one of the most visited sites in Delhi. 5. Dada Harir Stepwell, Gujarat Located in Ahmedabad, the Dada Harir Stepwell was constructed in the 15th century during the reign of Sultan Mahmud Begada. It is an octagonal structure with five levels, carved from sandstone, with broad corridors and spiral staircases, and is notable for its great capacity for water storage.