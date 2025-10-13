HPBOSE Winter School Date 2025-26: Download for Class 3, 5 and 8 Exam Schedule PDF and Check Exam Timings

HPBOSE Datesheet 2025-26: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE), located in Dharamshala, has formally published the annual exam schedule for the winter break schools. The timetable is applicable to students in Classes 3, 5, and 8. The announcement states that the exams would take place from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM. To give them more time to study and complete the required information before the exam starts at precisely 10:00 AM, students will receive their Question and Answer Booklets at 9:45 AM.
It is explicitly forbidden to bring electronic devices inside the examination center, including calculators, pagers, cell phones, smart watches, and other similar items.
HPBOSE Datesheet 2025-26: Key Highlights
Check the table below to know the key pointers of the Himachal HPBOSE Timetable 2025:
|
Board
|
Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE)
|
Class
|
3,5,8
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Exam Time
|
9:45 AM to 1:00 PM
(15 Minutes reading time)
|
Exam Dates for Class 3, 5
|
1st Dec 2025 to 5th Dec 2025
|
Exam Dates for Class 8
|
27th Nov 2025 to 6th Dec 2025
|
Official Website
HPBOSE Class 3 TimeTable 2025-26
The following timetable for Class 3 students taking the annual winter session exams has been released by the board:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Subjects
|
01/12/2025
|
Monday
|
Mathematics
|
03/12/2025
|
Wednesday
|
English
|
04/12/2025
|
Thursday
|
Environmental Studies (EVS)
|
05/12/2025
|
Friday
|
Hindi
|
HPBOSE Class 3 Winter School Datesheet 2025-26: Download PDF
HPBOSE Class 5 TimeTable 2025-26
The below gives the subject-wise schedule for Class 5 annual examinations:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Subjects
|
01/12/2025
|
Monday
|
English
|
03/12/2025
|
Tuesday
|
Hindi
|
04/12/2025
|
Thursday
|
Mathematics
|
05/12/2025
|
Friday
|
Environmental Studies (EVS)
|
HPBOSE Class 5 Winter School Datesheet 2025-26: Download PDF
HPBOSE Class 8 TimeTable 2025-26
The table below gives the timetable for all subjects for Class 8 students is given below:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Subjects
|
27/11/2025
|
Thursday
|
English
|
28/11/2025
|
Friday
|
Hindi
|
29/11/2025
|
Saturday
|
Social Science
|
01/12/2025
|
Monday
|
Mathematics
|
02/12/2025
|
Tuesday
|
Himachal Pradesh Lok Sanskriti and Yoga
|
04/12/2025
|
Thursday
|
Science
|
05/12/2025
|
Friday
|
Sanskrit
|
06/12/2025
|
Saturday
|
Practical Exams: Art, Home Science, Music, Agriculture, Urdu
|
HPBOSE Class 8 Winter School Datesheet 2025-26: Download PDF
How to Download HPBOSE Class 3,5, and 8 Datesheet 2025-26?
The steps listed below can be used by candidates to download the exam dates notice:
1. Go to hpbose.org, the official HPBOSE website.
2. To view the notice of the winter closing of schools, click on the dates of the annual exams for classes 3, 5, and 8.
3. Candidates can verify the dates by opening a new PDF file.
4. Download the file and save a physical copy for future reference.
For more information candidates should visit HPBOSE's official website for additional information.
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation