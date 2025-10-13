HPBOSE Winter School Date 2025-26: Download for Class 3, 5 and 8 Exam Schedule PDF and Check Exam Timings

HPBOSE Datesheet 2025-26: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE), located in Dharamshala, has formally published the annual exam schedule for the winter break schools. The timetable is applicable to students in Classes 3, 5, and 8. The announcement states that the exams would take place from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM. To give them more time to study and complete the required information before the exam starts at precisely 10:00 AM, students will receive their Question and Answer Booklets at 9:45 AM.

It is explicitly forbidden to bring electronic devices inside the examination center, including calculators, pagers, cell phones, smart watches, and other similar items.

HPBOSE Datesheet 2025-26: Key Highlights

Check the table below to know the key pointers of the Himachal HPBOSE Timetable 2025: