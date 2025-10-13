HPBOSE Winter School Date 2025-26: Download for Class 3, 5 and 8 Exam Schedule PDF and Check Exam Timings

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 13, 2025, 12:50 IST

Check the article below for the HPBOSE Winter School Exam Date Sheet 2025-26 for Classes 3, 5, and 8. Download the official PDF schedule for theory & practicals from November 27 to December 6, 2025. Full details on timings, subjects, and instructions at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Datesheet 2025-26: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE), located in Dharamshala, has formally published the annual exam schedule for the winter break schools. The timetable is applicable to students in Classes 3, 5, and 8. The announcement states that the exams would take place from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM. To give them more time to study and complete the required information before the exam starts at precisely 10:00 AM, students will receive their Question and Answer Booklets at 9:45 AM.

It is explicitly forbidden to bring electronic devices inside the examination center, including calculators, pagers, cell phones, smart watches, and other similar items.

HPBOSE Datesheet 2025-26: Key Highlights

Check the table below to know the key pointers of the Himachal HPBOSE Timetable 2025: 

Board

Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE)

Class

3,5,8

Academic Year

2025-26

Exam Time

9:45 AM to 1:00 PM

(15 Minutes reading time)

Exam Dates for Class 3, 5

1st Dec 2025 to 5th Dec 2025

Exam Dates for Class 8

27th Nov 2025 to 6th Dec 2025

Official Website

hpbose.org 

HPBOSE Class 3 TimeTable 2025-26

The following timetable for Class 3 students taking the annual winter session exams has been released by the board:

Date

Day

Subjects

01/12/2025

Monday

Mathematics

03/12/2025

Wednesday

English

04/12/2025

Thursday

Environmental Studies (EVS)

05/12/2025

Friday

Hindi

HPBOSE Class 3 Winter School Datesheet 2025-26: Download PDF

HPBOSE Class 5 TimeTable 2025-26

The below gives the subject-wise schedule for Class 5 annual examinations:

Date

Day

Subjects

01/12/2025

Monday

English

03/12/2025

Tuesday

Hindi

04/12/2025

Thursday

Mathematics

05/12/2025

Friday

Environmental Studies (EVS)

HPBOSE Class 5 Winter School Datesheet 2025-26: Download PDF

HPBOSE Class 8 TimeTable 2025-26

The table below gives the timetable for all subjects for Class 8 students is given below:

Date

Day

Subjects

27/11/2025

Thursday

English

28/11/2025

Friday

Hindi

29/11/2025

Saturday

Social Science

01/12/2025

Monday

Mathematics

02/12/2025

Tuesday

Himachal Pradesh Lok Sanskriti and Yoga

04/12/2025

Thursday

Science

05/12/2025

Friday

Sanskrit

06/12/2025

Saturday

Practical Exams: Art, Home Science, Music, Agriculture, Urdu

HPBOSE Class 8 Winter School Datesheet 2025-26: Download PDF

How to Download HPBOSE Class 3,5, and 8 Datesheet 2025-26?

The steps listed below can be used by candidates to download the exam dates notice:
1. Go to hpbose.org, the official HPBOSE website.
2. To view the notice of the winter closing of schools, click on the dates of the annual exams for classes 3, 5, and 8.
3. Candidates can verify the dates by opening a new PDF file.
4. Download the file and save a physical copy for future reference.
For more information candidates should visit HPBOSE's official website for additional information.

Apeksha Agarwal
