TN TRB Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon at trb.tn.gov.in, Check Expected Date and Steps to Download Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 13, 2025, 15:27 IST

TRB Answer Key 2025 PDF Download : The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will soon release the provisional answer key for the post of Graduate Assistant and others. The Board had conducted the written exam for the Graduate Assistant and other posts on October 12, 2025. Along with the provisional answer key, the Board will release the detailed schedule to raise objections, if any against the answer key. All those candidates who have appeared in the above exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website -https://trb.tn.gov.in.

Download TN TRB Answer Key 2025 Download Link

The answer key download link for the Graduate Assistant and other posts will be available to download shortly on the official website. Candidates will be able to download the answer key and raise their objections, in online mode. However, the admit card can be downloaded directly through the link given below-

TN TRB Answer Key 2025  Download Link 

TN TRB Answer Key 2025 Overview 

The written exam for the posts of Graduate Assistant was held on October 12,2025. The candidates can get all the detailed information about the recruitment drive for the post of Secondary Grade Teachers  is summariesed below. 

Institution  Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB)
Post Name  Graduate Assistant and other 
Notification 02/2025
Exam Date  October 12, 2025
Answer Key Status  Soon
Official Website  https://trb.tn.gov.in/

How to Download TN TRB Answer Key 2025?

All the candidates who have to appear in the screening test f can download their ānsewr key after following the steps given below.

  • Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) at - https://trb.tn.gov.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the link DIRECT RECRUITMENT OF POST GRADUATE ASSISTANT/PHYSICAL DIRECTOR GRADE-1/COMPUTER INSTRUCTOR GRADE-I– 2025 Answer Key on the home page.
  • Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
  • Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.
  • Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

TN TRB Answer Key 2025 Steps to Raise Objection 

The TN TRB will upload the answer key for Graduate Assistant and other posts exam on its official website with a process to raise objections for the same. Candidates can raise their objection, if any in online mode through the link available on the official website after providing the login credentials. Candidates can raise their objections after paying the required fee with proof in favour of their answers in online mode.


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

