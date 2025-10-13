TN TRB Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon at trb.tn.gov.in, Check Expected Date and Steps to Download Here

TRB Answer Key 2025 PDF Download : The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will soon release the provisional answer key for the post of Graduate Assistant and others. The Board had conducted the written exam for the Graduate Assistant and other posts on October 12, 2025. Along with the provisional answer key, the Board will release the detailed schedule to raise objections, if any against the answer key. All those candidates who have appeared in the above exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website -https://trb.tn.gov.in.

Download TN TRB Answer Key 2025 Download Link

The answer key download link for the Graduate Assistant and other posts will be available to download shortly on the official website. Candidates will be able to download the answer key and raise their objections, in online mode. However, the admit card can be downloaded directly through the link given below-