Trump columbus day proclamation: The annual observance of the second Monday in October has become one of the most politically charged dates on the US calendar. With President Trump issuing a firm Columbus Day Proclamation ahead of October 13, the decades-long push to replace it with Indigenous Peoples' Day has reignited national debate. While Columbus Day is the official federal holiday, the real controversy plays out state-by-state. Discover exactly what the new proclamation means, why some regions are defying the federal stance, and answers to the burning question: which US states are still honoring Indigenous heritage this year, and why is Indigenous Peoples' Day gaining traction over traditional celebrations? What is President Trump's Columbus Day Proclamation? On Thursday, October 9, 2025, President Donald J. Trump signed a proclamation officially recognizing Monday, October 13, 2025, solely as Columbus Day. The proclamation firmly endorsed Christopher Columbus as "the original American hero" and "a giant of Western civilization."

The President stated that the move was necessary to "reclaim his extraordinary legacy" from what he termed a "vicious and merciless campaign to erase our history." This move effectively goes against what Joe Biden, his predecessor, did when he made two proclamations recognizing both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day. "The original American hero."@POTUS Donald J. Trump's Columbus Day Proclamation celebrates Christopher Columbus, the contributions of Italian-Americans to US culture and way of life, and the "special bond" between Italy and the US.https://t.co/3Foal6elbD pic.twitter.com/YTapmzpCqf — Italy in US (@ItalyinUS) October 9, 2025 What makes Columbus Day a Holiday that People Argue about Today? Activists and Indigenous communities have made Columbus Day a major point of contention. Critics say that honoring the explorer from the 15th century ignores the fact that he helped colonize North America, which led to violence, disease, and the displacement of Native American populations. Indigenous communities see this date as the start of systemic oppression.

That's why many people now celebrate Native American history and strength on the second Monday in October instead. This ongoing debate is a big reason why Columbus Day is no longer a holiday in many major US cities. Is Columbus Day a Federal Holiday in 2025? Yes, Columbus Day is still one of the 11 federal holidays in the United States. This status was cemented by Congress in 1968 and was not changed by Trump's recent proclamation—it was merely reinforced. Columbus Day Status : It is a mandated federal holiday, meaning federal workers typically receive a paid day off, and services like the U.S. Postal Service and bond markets are closed.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Status: This is not a federal holiday. Its official observance and whether it is a paid day off is determined entirely at the state, county, or municipal level, which is where the term "what is Columbus Day called now" comes into play for many residents.

Also Read - List of All Upcoming US Federal Holidays: From October to December 2025 (Updated) Which US States are Still Observing Indigenous Peoples’ Day? Despite the federal focus, many states and hundreds of cities have formally chosen to replace or concurrently recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day. The trend highlights a significant move to honor the culture and history of Native Americans. State/Jurisdiction US Holiday Observed Type of Observance Maine, Vermont, New Mexico, D.C. Indigenous Peoples’ Day Replaced Columbus Day entirely, usually a paid holiday. South Dakota Native American Day Replaced Columbus Day entirely with an Indigenous-focused holiday. Oregon, Washington, Rhode Island Dual/Shared Observance Recognizes both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the same date. Over 200 US Cities Indigenous Peoples’ Day Cities including Seattle, Denver, Phoenix, and Los Angeles observe the Indigenous holiday regardless of state law.