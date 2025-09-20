When is Native American Day 2025 in the US? Check its History and Dates

Native American Day is a significant state-level observance in the United States, designed to honor the rich culture, history, and enduring legacy of the nation's indigenous peoples. This holiday, which is not a federal holiday, has become a focal point for a growing movement to formally recognize the deep-rooted Native American heritage and the profound contributions of tribal nations. The dates of the observance are very different for each state, which shows how different the legislative paths were in each state that made the holiday official. Let's take a look at the dates for Native American Day 2025 and the history behind these holidays, which are often celebrated on the same day as or instead of Indigenous Peoples' Day. Knowing when Native American Day is is the first step to understanding its meaning and its place in American history.

The History of Native American Day Native American Day is a holiday in the United States that honors the rich history, culture, and contributions of the country's native peoples. Individual states decide when to observe it, unlike a federal holiday. This day is an important alternative to Columbus Day in many places. It is part of a larger movement to recognize the wrongs done to Native American tribes in the past and celebrate their strength and heritage. In the late 20th century, more and more people began to celebrate this holiday. South Dakota was the first state to officially change Columbus Day to Native American Day in 1990. Category Details Official Name Native American Day, American Indian Day Date in 2025 Varies by state; most common dates are the fourth Friday of September or the second Monday of October Type of Holiday State-level holiday, not a federal holiday Purpose To honor Native American culture, history, and contributions; to recognize the resilience of indigenous peoples Related Observances Indigenous Peoples' Day, Native American Heritage Month (November)

When is Native American Day 2025 in the United States? In different parts of the US, Native American Day 2025 falls on different days. Some states have made it official that there is a day to honor indigenous peoples, even though it isn't a federal holiday. On these important days in 2025, you can celebrate "Native American Day," "American Indian Day," or "Indigenous Peoples' Day." California : Friday, September 26, 2025

Nevada : Friday, September 26, 2025

South Dakota : Monday, October 13, 2025

Tennessee : Monday, September 22, 2025 (observed as American Indian Day)

Wisconsin : Monday, October 13, 2025 (observed as Indigenous Peoples' Day/American Indian Day)

Washington (State): Friday, November 28, 2025 (observed as Native American Heritage Day)