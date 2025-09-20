RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
When is Native American Day 2025 in the US? Check its History and Dates

By Harshita Singh
Sep 20, 2025

Native American Day is a state-level holiday honoring the history and cultural contributions of indigenous peoples. Unlike a federal holiday, its date varies by state, with some celebrating on the fourth Friday in September and others on the second Monday in October, often as an alternative to Columbus Day.

Native American Day
Native American Day is a significant state-level observance in the United States, designed to honor the rich culture, history, and enduring legacy of the nation's indigenous peoples. This holiday, which is not a federal holiday, has become a focal point for a growing movement to formally recognize the deep-rooted Native American heritage and the profound contributions of tribal nations. 

The dates of the observance are very different for each state, which shows how different the legislative paths were in each state that made the holiday official. Let's take a look at the dates for Native American Day 2025 and the history behind these holidays, which are often celebrated on the same day as or instead of Indigenous Peoples' Day. Knowing when Native American Day is is the first step to understanding its meaning and its place in American history.

The History of Native American Day

Native American Day is a holiday in the United States that honors the rich history, culture, and contributions of the country's native peoples. Individual states decide when to observe it, unlike a federal holiday. This day is an important alternative to Columbus Day in many places. It is part of a larger movement to recognize the wrongs done to Native American tribes in the past and celebrate their strength and heritage. 

In the late 20th century, more and more people began to celebrate this holiday. South Dakota was the first state to officially change Columbus Day to Native American Day in 1990.

Category

Details

Official Name

Native American Day, American Indian Day

Date in 2025

Varies by state; most common dates are the fourth Friday of September or the second Monday of October

Type of Holiday

State-level holiday, not a federal holiday

Purpose

To honor Native American culture, history, and contributions; to recognize the resilience of indigenous peoples

Related Observances

Indigenous Peoples' Day, Native American Heritage Month (November)

Find Out How Well Do You Know Native American History? Check Quiz Questions with Answers

When is Native American Day 2025 in the United States? 

In different parts of the US, Native American Day 2025 falls on different days. Some states have made it official that there is a day to honor indigenous peoples, even though it isn't a federal holiday. On these important days in 2025, you can celebrate "Native American Day," "American Indian Day," or "Indigenous Peoples' Day."

  • California: Friday, September 26, 2025

  • Nevada: Friday, September 26, 2025

  • South Dakota: Monday, October 13, 2025

  • Tennessee: Monday, September 22, 2025 (observed as American Indian Day)

  • Wisconsin: Monday, October 13, 2025 (observed as Indigenous Peoples' Day/American Indian Day)

  • Washington (State): Friday, November 28, 2025 (observed as Native American Heritage Day)

Native American Day Celebration

Grand Canyon Native American Heritage Day, Courtesy - Wikimedia

The specific date often shows the unique history and political choices of each state. For example, South Dakota was the first state to officially change Columbus Day to Native American Day in 1990. The second Monday in October became the official date for the holiday. On the other hand, California's observance of the fourth Friday of September goes back to a state resolution from 1998. The different dates for this important holiday show how decentralized it is and how different states have honored their native populations.

